Donald Trump Accuses FBI Of 'Planting' Evidence In Mar-A-Lago Raid!? Oh Man, He Sounds SO GUILTY!

You know how mobsters talk about the FBI in movies and TV shows? How it’s always, “They’re persecuting us” and “It’s all a conspiracy” and just so indignant? Meanwhile as the audience, we are just watching them straight-up commit every crime they’re accused of and more? Don’t know why we thought of that just now… Anyway, onto Donald Trump‘s response to the raid on Mar-A-Lago!

As you no doubt have heard by now, Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida resort was raided on Monday by the feds, reportedly in search of documents the ex-POTUS had illegally removed from the White House. The National Archives and Records Administration had been trying to get certain classified documents back for months, apparently pretty serious stuff containing “national defense information”.

Ironically, it was Trump himself who signed a law turning violations of the Presidential Records Act into a felony in response to his base’s rabid calls to “lock her up” when Hillary Clinton used a private email server. Remember that? How they literally CHANTED “lock her up” over that potential violation. Surely they’ll understand when the feds go after Trump under the law, when they have a much more solid, provable case… Surely…

Related: Did Trump Bury His Ex On His Golf Course For A Tax Break?!

NARA went through a lengthy process, asking the Department of Justice to investigate. Eventually a federal grand jury found there had been a violation. But Trump apparently wouldn’t give up the docs. According to Newsweek there was a mole inside Mar-A-Lago who finally told the government what Trump was hiding — and exactly where. Presumably there was either the suggestion it would be destroyed or that Trump would never willingly turn over the docs, or they never would have gotten permission for the raid. After all, everyone involved knows the political fallout here. A source told the outlet:

“In order for the investigators to convince the Florida judge to approve such an unprecedented raid, the information had to be solid, which the FBI claimed.”

So they coordinated with the Secret Service and went in when Trump was at his golf club in New Jersey on Monday. They reportedly left with 10-15 boxes of documents.

OK, so that’s what we know about the raid. Seems like the feds really dotted their i’s and crossed their t’s, right? So naturally of course, Trump’s response was to claim this was “prosecutorial misconduct, the weaponization of the Justice System, and an attack by Radical Left Democrats.” Typical Trump “WITCH HUNT” talk, but he’s added a new tune to his setlist.

Related: Trump Told Team He’s Running For President To Keep From Being Indicted For Crimes

Taking to his Truth Social account on Wednesday morning, he complained:

“The FBI and others from the Federal Government would not let anyone, including my lawyers, be anywhere near the areas that were rummaged and otherwise looked at during the raid on Mar-a-Lago. Everyone was asked to leave the premises, they wanted to be left alone, without any witnesses to see what they were doing, taking or, hopefully not, ‘planting.’ Why did they STRONGLY insist on having nobody watching them, everybody out? Obama and Clinton were never ‘raided,’ despite big disputes!”

Yep. He must know the feds got something because now he’s suddenly pushing the idea that the FBI PLANTED EVIDENCE. It’s a strong pre-emptive defense for his base, now no matter what evidence is presented, they can disregard its validity because hey, maybe that was planted there.

Don’s second oldest son, Eric Trump, helped with the hard sell, telling DailyMail.com about the raid, which says must have been a “coordinated attack” with Joe Biden‘s approval:

“They told our lawyer… you have to leave the property right now. Turn off all security cameras. They would not give her the search warrant. So they showed it to her from about 10 feet away. They would not give her a copy of the search warrant.”

Trump lawyer Christina Bobb started the press tour, going on Real America’s Voice Tuesday to make the same suggestion, that no one would be able to tell if they planted evidence:

“No, there is no security that something wasn’t planted. I’m not saying that’s what they did.”

See what they’re doing? “No one can prove they didn’t plant all this evidence” therefore none of it matters.

Obviously you have to assume the Justice Department, the FBI (whose director Trump appointed), a Florida judge, a grand jury, the informant at Mar-A-Lago, everyone is in on this grand conspiracy, or… maybe he committed crimes, and they had enough evidence of it to do their jobs despite the obvious political blowback that was coming?

Hilariously, as often happened during the campaign, Eric contradicted the message he was trying to sell. He told DM they didn’t turn off the security cameras they were told to, complaining about how they saw on those cameras how the FBI was searching areas of the house they “shouldn’t have been.”

So… the security cameras were on… Meaning there IS plenty of documentation showing that the FBI didn’t “plant” evidence? Classic Eric.

[Image via HBO Max/CBS News/YouTube.]