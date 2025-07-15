Woman's Breasts Grow ENORMOUS Within Months Due To Incredibly Rare Condition!

Last year was an absolute nightmare for a young woman in Brazil… all because of her boobs!

Thaynara Marcondes, a 22-year-old teacher’s assistant, began 2024 with a normal-sized chest. However, everything changed as the year went on. Her breasts started to grow… and grow… This was NOT normal body changes. Her boobs grew by around 1.6 pounds every single month! By the end of the year her breasts were massive, especially compared to her relatively small frame. According to CNN Brazil last year, they weighed roughly 26 pounds at one point! OMG! Take a look (below):

This poor woman!

Thaynara told local outlet G1 that her aunt first noticed her breasts were rapidly growing in February of last year — but she ignored the comments at first. Then other people began to point it out, and she could no longer brush this off. She added to CNN Brazil:

“That’s when I realized it. I started going out on the street and people were staring and pointing. Once I went to the supermarket and people even started to think I was stealing products and hiding them in my breasts. Then I got worried.”

On top of the unwanted attention, Thaynara’s day-to-day life became difficult. Because of the added weight on her body, she started to experience intense pain in her back, shoulders, and neck, making it hard for her to carry out daily activities. She couldn’t complete chores like sweeping or cooking. She was unable to even tie her shoes! And forget about going to the gym. That was impossible at the time. She once said on social media:

“It really bothers me. It is hard to cut my toenails, put on my sneakers. I can’t run, I stopped going to the gym because of my back.”

Thaynara couldn’t even hold the babies at the childcare center where she worked anymore. Things became so bad that her back locked up due to the extra weight, so surgeons suggested she use a wheelchair to get around! Whoa! She told G1:

“I couldn’t even wear a bra anymore. I put all my clothes in a bag because they didn’t fit me anymore. One day, I tried on eight shirts and none of them fit. I ended up freaking out.”

Unable to live this way anymore, Thaynara decided to seek help. During her first appointment, doctors questioned if she had cancer. However, tests quickly ruled out that diagnosis. They eventually figured out the issue: She had gigantomastia, a super “rare condition that involves developing extremely large breasts due to excessive breast tissue growth,” per the Cleveland Clinic.

And with the diagnosis also came a solution. But not an easy one. Thaynara underwent a 10-hour breast reduction surgery, in which doctors removed 22 pounds from her breasts! Damn! The procedure cost a whopping $7,200, which she thankfully was able to raise through donations. And it was worth every single penny! She told CNN Brazil:

“I’m super happy. I look in the mirror and think, ‘Wow, I look beautiful.’ Sometimes I even cry looking at myself because I still can’t believe I did it.”

And she does look happier! See these pics of her from this year (below):

Amazing!

While she was thrilled with the results, there were unfortunate side effects. Per G1, Thaynara lost all feeling in her breasts, and she is unable to breastfeed if she has kids. Her doctor is also keeping an eye out for any new growth, which is unfortunately a “possibility.” If it happens, she may need to undergo a double mastectomy.

Hopefully, Thaynara doesn’t experience any excessive growth again! She’s already been through enough! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

