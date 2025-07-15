Got A Tip?

Suki Waterhouse Hospitalized For WILD Reason -- But Her Fans Are FREAKING Out About Another 'Diabolical' Detail!

OMG! Suki Waterhouse Hospitalized For Hernia… Because Her Pants Were Too Tight!

Suki Waterhouse needs to let loose! No, like, actually. For medical reasons!

The Good Looking singer shocked fans on Monday when she took to X (Twitter) to give a wild health update:

“‘suki you never tweet anymore’ have you ever considered I wore pants so tight 6 months ago it caused a hernia & I’ve been too scared to tell you”

Ummm, what?! Seriously! Well, yes!

The 33-year-old, who shares a daughter with Robert Pattinson, followed up the tweet with another including photos of herself wearing the pants in question and one of her laid up in a hospital bed with a bamboozled look on her face! See (below):

That’s crazy! According to the Cleveland Clinic, a hernia occurs when “weakness or a preexisting opening in your muscle or connective tissue allows an organ or other tissue to push through the barrier. Sometimes the weakness or opening is present at birth, but usually, it develops during your lifetime. A traumatic injury or surgery could cause it, but more often, it’s a repetitive stress injury. Years of pressure or exertion can wear the tissue down.”

Yikes!

In the replies, fans were shocked to hear of the news… And to see the vape laying on Suki’s chest in her hospital bed selfie. One wrote, “vape in the hospital is diabolical,” to which the English singer responded:

“so true”

Others wrote things like:

“girl you can’t smoke after/before surgery”

“BREATHE AIR YOU DON’T NEED A VAPE SUKI”

“suki hunny…”

“hospitalized but vaping okay girl”

“girl take care we need u. and please put the vape down for one sec”

LOLz! Yeah, we can’t imagine any nurse approving of that…

What are your reactions, Perezcious readers?? We hope Suki gets better soon!

[Images via Suki Waterhouse/X & MEGA/WENN]

Jul 15, 2025 08:30am PDT

