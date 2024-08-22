Woman Discovers Husband Kept Naked Photos Of His Ex On His Phone... For 15 YEARS! And There's An Awful Twist!

A wife’s world — and self confidence — came crumbling down recently after discovering a hoard of old nudes of her husband’s ex stored in his phone.

How s**t would it feel to discover that your significant other not only still finds their ex highly attractive, but thinks about them and uses their photos to pleasure themselves regularly? Eww… That’s the issue one woman is currently faced with, according to her post on Reddit.

The anonymous user posted in the popular r/RelationshipAdvice forum this week, revealing that while attempting to hop on the popular TikTok trend of comparing photos she took of her husband to ones he took of her, she made the gut-wrenching discovery that he’s held onto nude photos of his ex for not one, not two, but 15 YEARS! She wrote:

“He was out of the house with his newly upgraded phone, leaving his old phone behind. I went to his photos and found naked pics of his ex from before we were even together, meaning he’s kept them for over 15 years.”

So icky! And even more disgusting, it was clear he made a concerted and very active effort to hold onto the photos:

“Not only that, but because they were originally in a fake calculator app, he had to manually transfer them to every single new phone he’s had (about 5 or 6 phones, I think) by removing them from the locked fake calc app, putting them in Google photos, linking his Google account to his new phone, saving the pics to his phone, then moving them to the fake calculator app, and deleting them from Google photos.”

5 OR 6 PHONES?? JFC! Really, dude??

After coming across the horrifying discovery, the OP began to spiral:

“After all these years it means he had the pictures in his phone when I was giving birth, our wedding day, during his vows to me at alter, while he was proposing (which was an embarrassing proposal with no thought put into it), on our 10 year wedding anniversary trip…this whole time those pics of her were in his pocket.”

That’s just f**ked up. Plain and simple!

She of course confronted him about the pics, and he said they “were just porn for him” while he’s “away on work trips.” Uhhh, that doesn’t make him sound much better! He has a wife! Why couldn’t he use her pics?? Or at least ANYONE who wasn’t literally his ex!

The fuming wife deleted all traces of the images, but sadly it wasn’t enough to restore her shattered confidence. She wrote:

“I’ve always thought she was really pretty, and over the years I’ve had two kids and one big health problem, so of course I’ve gained weight over the years. So the next day I spiraled. I did a fake tan, did my nails, got my hair done, and took new pics of myself. I wanted him to find me attractive and not to want (or miss) her pics anymore. It’s been about four months and I still fall back into this horrible mindset all over again and refresh my look again.”

Poor lady! And seriously, how gross on that dude’s part. He has a whole family with this gal!

She added that she’s since combed through his electronic devices more to see if he had any other “incriminating” evidence, but that he did not. She also noted that the ex in question was his “first,” so she asked fellow Redditors if that’s normal. But there’s one major factor that makes this whole situation all the more disgusting and downright illegal… She and her husband are both 32, so subtract 15 from that and what do you get?? 17!!! So if the girl in the photos was his same age, she would have been just 17 YEARS OLD! A MINOR! THOSE WERE THE PHOTOS????

In the replies, fellow Redditors made their disgust abundantly known:

“Uhhhh isn’t that child porn then?” “Wow. Now I’m absolutely disgusted. I already was before. But that was the cherry on top” “Oh MY GOD. He’s jerking to an underage girl?!” “He’s an absolute creep for keeping the photos”

Others urged the post’s author to think more about the effort her husband went through to hold onto the pics as a huge red flag:

“It’s the hiding and lengths he’s gone through that are the issue. Forget the photos and ask him why he hid them and lied especially for so long.” “Oh hell no it’s one thing to watch and use porn but it’s another to save it to your phone in an app that’s supposed be a secret especially of his ex…. This is not normal don’t let him tell you it is he’s obviously hiding this for a reason.” “Also pose this question… if this ex found out he was holding onto her pics and still jerking his gherkin to them, how might she feel? I’d be disgusted. If for anyone’s sake, they should be deleted for her, because we don’t know if she still consents to him using her pictures for such things.”

Such a disgusting situation! What are your thoughts??

