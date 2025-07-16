Woman Arrested For 'Ingenious' Plot To Murder Ex Husband With Chocolate!

A Texas woman has been arrested after she allegedly tried to poison her ex husband… with chocolate! This is a WILD case, you guys…

Pamela Jean Stanley, 63, was put on police’s radar after “a protected source” told law officials she was “developing a plan to murder her ex-husband”, per the Parker County Sheriff’s Office. She had a crazy plan to “inject” fentanyl into chocolates, then send them to her ex husband Jeff Kauth and his new fiancée, hoping it would poison and kill them.

She wasn’t planning to send them from herself, though, knowing her ex probably wouldn’t trust her. She came up with a ruse to “appear to have been [sent] from a travel agency as a congratulatory gift for his recent engagement along with a ‘honeymoon’ incentive offer.” WTF!

Police officers then set up a fake drug deal on Thursday, with intentions to bust her for the crime. She went to a hotel parking lot to meet up with law enforcement, who she believed at the time were dealers, and purchased what they made her think was “fentanyl”. After the sale, they arrested her immediately — and also discovered she had 9.5 grams of meth on her person!

Her ex husband talked to WFAA after her arrest, admitting he wasn’t even shocked:

“Her plan was pretty ingenious. She thought this stuff through. It didn’t really surprise me because she’s kind of that way.”

What a horrifying compliment…

Luckily Kauth and his fiancée were unharmed, but we can’t imagine how scary this all was to find out!

He went on to say he “probably wouldn’t” have eaten the chocolates even if they’d made their way to him — but that doesn’t mean he thinks his ex was trying to spare him and target only his future wife. He thinks his ex was trying to ensure the laced chocolate “would get both of us”.

In fact, he said he’s lived in fear since he divorced Pamela in 2019 after 14 years of marriage… because he heard rumors of her trying to hire a hitman! The lengths this poor man went through to protect himself are insane, too. He admitted he installed security cameras on his property, as well as set up a “dummy” in his kitchen, just in case she tried to shoot him through a window. Whoa…

Stanley was indicted on charges of criminal solicitation with intent to commit murder, criminal attempt to commit murder, and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. She’s been booked into jail on a $450,000 bond, per the Sheriff’s Office.

As for what Kauth thinks about his ex’s arrest, he told WFAA:

“I can rest much easier now. I’ll never look at a box of chocolates the same.”

Crazy! We may not either…

[Image via Parker County Sheriff’s Office]