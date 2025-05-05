Woman Calls Young Child The N-Word In Shocking Viral Video -- And Raises $600,000 In Donations!

A woman has managed to raise more than half a million dollars for herself after calling a 5-year-old boy the n-word. WTF kind of world are we living in?!

Late last month, Minnesota woman Shiloh Hendrix was confronted on camera after harassing a young child in Rochester. In the footage, cameraman Sharmake Omar approaches the white woman, who’s carrying her own child, and asks if she just called a 5-year-old on the playground the n-word. She abrasively responds:

“Mind your f**king own business.”

She then proceeds to flip him off… and prove him right. By saying the hateful word SEVERAL more times, on camera. She then tries to justify her language by explaining that the 5-year-old “took my son’s stuff.” Omar asks Hendrix if she thinks that warrants calling a child the n-word, and she responds:

“If that’s what he’s going to act like.”

“What he’s going to act like”? Well, that couldn’t be a clearer racist statement. Wow… Watch the shocking footage (below):

Absolutely disgusting! Omar has since spoken to NBC News about the matter, claiming he knows the child and his family and that the boy is on the autism spectrum. It doesn’t sound like the type of bullying situation Hendrix described — just a normal squabble between kids. But no matter what it was, hatespeech is not a valid response. Let’s just all be clear on that!

The situation has escalated so much the Rochester Police Department has now gotten involved, explaining in a statement last week:

“The Rochester Police Department is aware of the video that was posted on social media and has received multiple calls related to it. We are gathering information and actively looking into the matter.”

Beyond police intervention, the footage has gone viral online with many internet users condemning Shiloh for unflinchingly using such racist and hateful language — and against a child to boot! The city of Rochester has also addressed the ordeal in a Facebook post, which you can read (below):

In the wake of all the backlash, Shiloh made a GiveSendGo account to raise money for herself as she has been caused “great turmoil” — aka *faced criticism for showing everyone how horrible she could be*. She wrote on the fundraising site:

“My name is Shiloh and I have been put into a very dire situation. I recently had a kid steal from my 18month old sons diaper bag at a park. I called the kid out for what he was.”

“What he was.” Literally no remorse whatsoever! She continued:

“Another man, who we recently found out has had a history with law enforcement, proceeded to record me and follow me to my car. He then posted these videos online which has caused my family, and myself, great turmoil. My SSN has been leaked. My address, and phone number have been given out freely. My family members are being attacked. My eldest child may not be going back to school. Even where I exercise has been exposed. I am asking for your help to assist in protecting my family. I fear that we must relocate. I have two small children who do not deserve this. We have been threatened to the extreme by people online.”

If anyone is doxxing or threatening this woman, that’s not helpful either. But this victim narrative is WILD considering, just to reiterate, she called a 5-year-old the n-word. And has made it perfectly clear she believes she’s in the right.

She concluded:

“Anything will help! We cannot, and will not live in fear! Thank you”

Like us, you may scoff at the idea of anyone sympathizing with her and actually donating money… But in a twisted turn of events, she’s rallied a TON of support. To the tune of $667k, as of the time of writing this! TWO THIRDS OF A MILLION BUCKS!

In the time since, GiveSendGo founder Jacob Wells has explained the site “does not endorse or condone the personal views or actions of individual campaign organizers or their supporters, nor do we control the motivations of donors.”

WTF! This is seriously so backwards! And it just goes to show how bad a racism problem we have in this country right now. We mean, there was a time in the not-too-distant past when someone would have crawled under a rock in shame after getting caught being this brazenly hateful. Not anymore…

