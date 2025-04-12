Popular Los Angeles News Station KTLA Tweeted Out The N-Word! Whoa! 

A popular news station in Los Angeles has sparked outrage amongst social media users after tweeting out a slur this week.

On Friday, KTLA tweeted out the N-word on X (Twitter). Yes, really. People quickly screenshotted and started sharing the post on the platform once they spotted it. KTLA soon took it down and apologized for the blunder, blaming it on a supposed “technical error.” They explained in a brief message:

“KTLA experienced a technical error while adding language filters to our social media accounts, resulting in an offensive word being accidentally shared. We are appalled and apologize that this occurred.”

Related: JoJo Siwa’s Mom Breaks Silence On Mickey Rourke’s Homophobic Comments On Big Brother

The station should be appalled. What happened is not OK. See the apology post (below):

KTLA experienced a technical error while adding language filters to our social media accounts, resulting in an offensive word being accidentally shared. We are appalled and apologize that this occurred. — KTLA (@KTLA) April 11, 2025

You see, X does give users the ability to mute words and hashtags so that you won’t have to see any tweets with those words. KTLA appears to be suggesting it supposedly “accidentally” posted the offensive slur when someone was trying to add it to the account’s filtered words. However, folks are not buying the explanation! Social media users have now slammed the station for the mistake and subsequent apology, writing in the comments:

“The term was highly offensive and should not have been posted on your platform.” “That’s your excuse? Someone typed the word and hit send, that’s not an error.” “Aside from this obviously not being true – why would a news outlet need language filters on social media accounts?” “Na fam. That was no tech error. Not even the same screen for filtration. Try harder. Own it.” “I ain’t never seen a technical error magically be racist but okay sis” “That wasn’t an accident, it was on purpose. SHAME ON YOU” “‘technical error’ like it typed slur itself?”

Basically, people are saying “Sure, Jan” here! KTLA is sticking with the “technical error” excuse, though. But in a follow-up statement to multiple outlets, the outlet added that it is “investigating” what happened further:

“As KTLA was taking steps to strengthen the language filters on its X account (formerly Twitter), a technical issue resulted in an offensive and prohibited word being accidentally published to the account. We immediately deleted the post and replaced it with an explanation and an apology. KTLA is investigating the exact cause of this incident, and we deeply regret what happened. We again apologize to KTLA’s audience and the greater Los Angeles community.”

Hmm. What are YOUR reactions, Perezcious readers? Do you buy the explanation? Sound OFF in the comments below!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]