Yolanda Hadid Shares Heartbreaking Look Inside Bella's 'Paralyzing' Battle With Lyme Disease 

Yolanda Hadid is sharing a very raw update on her daughter Bella‘s “paralyzing” battle with Lyme disease. The poor girl has really been going through it.

Bella first sparked concern earlier this week when she shared photos of herself in the hospital. On Thursday, her mother confirmed in a new Instagram post that she’s suffering from a flare-up of her Lyme disease, which she was first diagnosed with years ago. Yolanda and her son Anwar also battle the disease.

Sharing new photos of her by the model’s side amid treatment, she wrote:

“As you will understand watching my Bella struggle in silence, has cut the deepest core of hopelessness inside me. The invisible disability of chronic neurological Lyme disease is hard to explain or understand for anyone. I try to lead by example on our Lyme journey but my own pain cannot compare to watching my baby suffer.”

Aw. It’s so hard to feel helpless in times like these, but we’re sure her love and company have been so impactful!

The momma went on to share a little about her personal health journey:

“After many years I stopped sharing my personal story because I needed an energetic shift, time to focus on my healing rather than absorb other people’s opinions about my journey. Even so, I am the CEO of my health and after fifteen years of searching the globe, I am still determined to find a cure affordable for all. Hopefully soon I will share whatever we have learned and the places we have been with you and our Lyme community as soon as lab results reflect our victory.”

As for the 28-year-old, she ended the post with a personal message for her “beautiful Bellita,” writing:

“You are relentless and courageous. No child is suppose to suffer in their body with an incurable chronic disease. I admire your bravery and your willingness to keep fighting for health despite the failing protocols and countless setbacks you have faced. There simply aren’t words big enough for the darkness, the pain, and the unknown hell you’ve lived through since your diagnosis in 2013. You didn’t really live, you learned how to exist inside the jail of your own paralyzed brain.”

Oof. Heartbreaking. The 61-year-old continued:

“I am so proud of the fighter that you are. You are not alone, I promise to have your back every step of the way, no matter how long this takes. You have fought through another month of treatment and I know god is good, miracles do happen everyday I pray for your speedy recovery my love. This disease has brought us to our knees, but we always get back up. We will continue to fight for better days, together. You are a survivor… I love you so much my badass Warrior.”

So sweet. See (below):

We’re sending Bella so much love and wish her a speedy recovery!

