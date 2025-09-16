‘McSteamy' Eric Dane Shows ALS Progression In New Video After Missing Emmys' Grey's Anatomy Reunion

Eric Dane is sharing a very vulnerable look at his ALS journey.

The actor worried fans when he failed to turn up for a planned Grey’s Anatomy reunion with his former co-star Jesse Williams at Sunday night’s Emmys. He was a last-minute no-show, per Deadline, which was definitely unsettling given his health issues. It’s unclear why he skipped. Jesse presented alone and no mention of the medical drama was made.

But on Monday, Eric reappeared on social media and gave a candid look at his ALS progression as part of a new campaign to raise money to find a cure to end the disease.

In the video, which was posted to Instagram, the 52-year-old sat in a chair while wearing a shirt that read “I am ALS.” He told the camera:

“I’m Eric. An actor, a father, and now a person living with ALS. For over a century, ALS has been incurable, and we’re done accepting the status quo. We need the fastest path to a cure and that’s why I partnered with I AM ALS on the Push for Progress. Our goal? A billion dollars over the next three years.”

He concluded:

“Together, we’ll renew the landmark law ACT for ALS, get promising treatments to thousands of patients like me. And finally, finally push towards ending this disease. There’s so much more to learn, more to do, and we have to do it now.”

Eric announced his diagnosis in April, and by the time he did his first sit-down interview with Diane Sawyer on the matter in June, he revealed he was already losing function of his arms. In the new video, viewers noticed his arms were twitching uncontrollably at points, and he struggled to speak while slurring some of his words. One fan commented:

“I don’t know a lot about ALS, admittedly, can someone tell me if the difference in Eric’s speech is a part of the diagnosis? It sounds slurred, as if he’s struggling with speaking. It’s absolutely heartbreaking to see how fast he has changed for the worst.”

I AM ALS replied by confirming “ALS affects all muscles in the body, including vocal and throat muscles.” They also called it “a brutal disease” in response to another user pointing out the “twitch in his arm.” It truly is brutal.

This also goes to show how valuable it is for folks like Eric to share their stories to educate more people on this disease. The more people who understand how heartbreaking this is, hopefully, the more support in finding a cure they’ll get!

Eric shares two teenage daughters, Billie, 15, and Georgia, 13, with his wife, Rebecca Gayheart (who he has been separated from for years but is no longer divorcing). Such a devastating situation for his family.

We hope his involvement with this organization can help raise much-needed funds to find a cure! We’re sending Eric and all those with ALS lots of love!

