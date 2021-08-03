YouTuber Chris Chan Arrested & Charged With Incest After Allegedly Admitting To Sex With Her OWN MOTHER!

Christine Weston Chandler, known on YouTube and across her internet profiles as Chris Chan, was arrested and charged with incest over the weekend by law enforcement authorities in Henrico County, Virginia. Yeah. Incest. Oof.

The 39-year-old famous YouTuber and social media personality will be arraigned in Greene County, Virginia — northwest of the site of her arrest — according to the local sheriff, who spoke to Newsweek about the allegations against the online figure.

Related: Halle Berry Accuses Her Ex Of Incest, Abuse, And Racism In Shocking New Court Docs

Back on Friday morning, an eight-minute recording of a leaked phone conversation allegedly involving Chandler was posted on an online forum called Kiwi Farms. In the recording, someone claiming to be Chandler allegedly discussed having sexual interactions with her 79-year-old mother, Barbara, who often appears on her channel.

Yeah, we just… we don’t even know what to say to that.

It’s unclear as to the source of that leaked recording, but obviously it was taken seriously enough that authorities began investigating. They must have found more evidence than just the tape because about 48 hours later, Chandler was brought into custody in the Richmond area, processed, and booked (see the mugshot above, inset). No court date or bond had yet been set as of Tuesday morning, and it’s unclear when Chandler will next appear in front of a judge to answer these allegations.

According to Insider, engaging in sexual intercourse with one’s mother or father is a Class 5 felony in Virginia. Crimes in that class are known to lawyers and judges as “wobblers,” because a judge can decree the crime be treated either as a felony or as a misdemeanor in sentencing depending on the defendant’s history, the context of the allegations, and other variables. Still, as a felony, these charges are very serious and could bring up to ten years in prison following a potential conviction.

And of course, regardless of the legal ramifications, this is just such a heinous act it’s impossible to imagine someone continuing their internet career afterward.

Chandler has been a niche influencer online for the past two decades, and is known as the creator of Sonichu, an animated character that is a cross between Pikachu and Sonic the Hedgehog. Her YouTube account, CwcvilleGuardian, has more than 52,000 subscribers as of Tuesday morning; she has not published any videos there for a week.

While she has not commented to the media about the charges, she did tweet quite a cryptic message to her fans and followers on Friday morning. In it, she warned her 60,000 or so Twitter followers about potentially withdrawing “from any and all dramas, gossip, rumors, and whatever else will, and already has, approached your way today,” as you can see:

Hey, Y’all. Today’s Collective Card, appropriately, is Turning In. There is drama in the air today. Each and every one of you all are encouraged to withdraw from any and all dramas, gossip, rumors, and whatever else will, and already has, approached your way today. ⚡️????⚡️ https://t.co/vChUVeulqB pic.twitter.com/CdJ3VGbeDH — Chris Chan Sonichu/CPU Blue Heart⚡️????⚡️ (@CPU_CWCSonichu) July 30, 2021

Two days later, her arrest was first announced. She has not tweeted since.

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Obviously, the nature of these allegations is jaw-dropping, to say the least.

We’ll keep you updated…

[Image via Henrico County Jail/Chris Chan/YouTube.]