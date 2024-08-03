Zac Efron Rushed To The Hospital After Swimming Pool Incident In Ibiza! 

Got A Tip?

Oh no!!!

According to TMZ, Zac Efron was hospitalized in Spain on Friday night. Sources with direct knowledge told the outlet the 36-year-old actor was found inside a swimming pool by two people working at a villa in Ibiza and pulled him out of the water. So scary! Other than that, specific details about the situation have not been revealed yet — such as what kind of medical emergency Zac was facing at the time.

Once out of the pool, the High School Musical alum was taken to the hospital. A rep for Zac told TMZ that he was only rushed to the medical center as a precautionary measure for what they described as a “minor swimming incident.” Thankfully, he is OK! The outlet reported he was released from the hospital on Saturday morning and is recovering fine. Phew!

At this time, Zac has not addressed the incident on social media. We’re sending so much love to Zac as recovers after whatever happened! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via MEGA/WENN]

Aug 03, 2024 14:20pm PDT

