Home Improvement Star Zachery Ty Bryan Arrested For Allegedly Strangling His Girlfriend

Home Improvement alum Zachery Ty Bryan was arrested late Friday night for allegedly choking his girlfriend.

According to Lane County, Oregon arrest records, the 39-year-old was booked around 1 a.m. on Saturday on a felony charge of strangulation, a misdemeanor charge of interfering with making a report, and a misdemeanor charge of assault in the fourth degree.

The former sitcom star reportedly assaulted the victim, impeding her breathing, and took away her phone when she tried to call 911, according to police reports. The Eugene Police Department found Bryan sitting outside of his apartment, and his 27-year-old girlfriend at a neighboring apartment when they reported to the scene, which came after neighbors called the authorities. The victim declined medical assistance, and her identity has not yet been made clear.

Just hours prior to his arrest, he tweeted:

The Feminist movement in a nutshell: Feminist: “Men are trash” Feminist: “Women are equal to men” — Zachery Ty Bryan (@ZTB) October 16, 2020

He also shared a snap from what appears to be a Friday night out, surrounded by four women, to his Instagram:

As you’ll recall, Bryan portrayed Tim Allen‘s eldest son, Brad Taylor, on the ABC series from 1991 until 1999. He starred in the show alongside Patricia Richardson as his mom, and Jonathan Taylor Thomas and Taran Noah Smith as his younger brothers.

The Aurora, Colorado native appeared in the 2006 film The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, and has TV credits including roles in Veronica Mars, Smallville, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, and Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

In 2009, he retired from acting, but worked as a producer on some projects between 2009 and 2012. He is the founder of Lost Lane Entertainment, “a production company specializing in feature films & television,” according to their social media profile.

Zachery is a father of four — twin girls Taylor Simone and Gemma Rae, daughter Jordana Nicole, and son Pierce Alexander — with wife Carly Matros, whom he married in 2007. According to a statement on Bryan’s IG account, the couple separated about two weeks prior to his arrest:

“Almost Fourteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents. It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage. As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority. We understand this news lends itself to public dialogue, but in the interest of our children and our family, we’re asking for privacy, compassion and love during this time. Thank you”

Zachery has yet to make a statement about the arrest.

