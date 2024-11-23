Zayn Malik Pays Tribute To Liam Payne As He Performs For First Time Since His Tragic Death

Zayn Malik is honoring Liam Payne.

The singer began the UK leg of his Stairway To The Sky Tour at the 02 Academy in Leeds on Saturday. This marked the first time he had performed since his late One Direction bandmate’s death, and he made sure to include a heartfelt tribute to Liam during the show. And as Zayn left the stage at the end of the night, he put up a blue screen that read:

“Liam Payne 1993-2024 Love you bro ”

Zayn Malik's tribute to Liam Payne at his concert in Leeds tonight. ????????️ pic.twitter.com/6M2ft26rsx — Remembering Liam Payne (@updatingljp) November 23, 2024

What a beautiful tribute. As Perezcious readers know, Zayn postponed the US leg of the tour after the news that the 31-year-old musician died. He fell from the fourth-story balcony of his hotel room in Buenos Aires on October 16 while on alcohol, cocaine, and a prescribed antidepressant. As you can imagine, his bandmates were devastated by the death. Zayn, in particular, was “in absolute bits” and “shock” when he found out about the tragedy. Thankfully, he reportedly was surrounded by a great support system afterward. Even ex-girlfriend and baby momma Gigi Hadid has been there for him.

Losing someone you were once close to so suddenly and tragically is not easy. Not to mention that it has only been a few days since they laid Liam to rest. So, we commend Zayn for getting up on stage to perform this weekend while still grieving. Reactions to the tribute, Perezcious readers? Share them in the comments.

