Gigi Hadid ‘Offered Her Support’ To Ex Zayn Malik After Liam Payne's Death

Even though Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are no longer a couple, she has been there for him after the death of Liam Payne.

As Perezcious readers know, the 31-year-old singer passed away on October 16 after falling from the fourth-story balcony of his room at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires while on alcohol and multiple drugs. As you can imagine, it has been an extremely hard time for his family, friends, and former One Direction bandmates —Zayn, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson. Thankfully, the Pillowtalk singer has had a great support system during this time. Even Gigi has stepped up to help him.

According to Page Six on Friday, the supermodel checked in on her ex-boyfriend and baby daddy and offered her “condolences.” A source said:

“Gigi reached out to Zayn to offer her condolences after Liam’s passing.”

What’s more, she gave him a shoulder to lean on. The insider explained Gigi “was there to listen and offered her support if Zayn needed anything at all or just wanted to talk.” That was so nice of her.

As you will recall, the two dated on and off for six years starting in 2015. One year after welcoming their daughter, Khai, in 2020, they broke up for good. Despite their past issues, like his alleged altercation with her mother, Yolanda, the source insisted there is zero bad blood between them these days:

“Gigi and Zayn have had their ups and downs over the years but they’ve come a long way and are on much better terms. Their main focus is on coparenting Khai and they have been able to get along well.”

In fact, Zayn and Gigi are on such great terms now that they even “spend time together with their daughter including her fourth birthday this past September.” The insider continued:

“Gigi and Zayn realize that they’re both going to be in each other’s lives and they’re both very mature. They just want what’s best for their daughter and they’re able to put any differences aside that they’ve had in the past and come together on the same page.”

Given Gigi reportedly reached out to Zayn after Liam’s death, it is clear they have such a solid and cordial co-parenting relationship now. Amazing. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Drop them (below).

