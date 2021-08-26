Zoey 101 Alum Alexa Nikolas Files Lawsuit Against Ex-Husband -- Accuses Him Of Grooming & Sexual Assault

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Alexa Nikolas, a former star of Zoey 101, has maintained her consistency with allegations of grooming and sexual assault against ex-husband Michael Milosh (pictured above, inset) for months in the public eye.

And now, this week, the Nickelodeon alum is taking things one step further: Nikolas has officially filed a lawsuit against Milosh, accusing him of preying on her back when she was a minor, sexually assaulting her, and eventually manipulating her into marrying him.

In newly-filed court documents first obtained by TMZ, 29-year-old Alexa seriously doesn’t hold back with the strong language and big-time allegations against her ex. She openly alleged the Canadian singer-songwriter “utilized his power” and practiced “years of sexual grooming” towards her when she was still a teenager, eventually “manipulating” her into marriage when was still just 19 years old, and he was nearly twice her age.

She went on to write in the docs (below):

“[This lawsuit is] about a libertine musician who preyed on the innocence of a minor fan to manipulate and coerce her into succumbing to his repeated sexual assaults of her.”

Alexa claimed that everything started back when she was 16 years old and filming the TV movie Children of the Corn. She says she reached out to Milosh as a fan, on MySpace, and while she “didn’t expect a reply,” he responded almost immediately. Although he was 33 at the time, Alexa alleged his communication towards her “quickly became sexually explicit.”

The two didn’t meet in person until after she’d turned 18, apparently, but once they did meet, Nikolas says Milosh allegedly sexually assaulted her after he “digitally began penetrating [her] in her anus” despite her apparent vocal refusals. Disgusting…

Soon thereafter, in 2010 or 2011, Alexa claimed she was coerced into allowing him to take a video of them having sex — and, horrifyingly, Milosh allegedly used audio recordings from that event “throughout hit entire album Jetlag several years later.” That included a clip where Nikolas can allegedly be heard saying “no” in response to the alleged sexual assault.

Alexa and Michael eventually got married — she alleged he convinced her to do so in order for the Canadian-born actor and bandleader to obtain a green card — though they separated in 2016 and made the divorce official in early 2019. Now, her lawsuit seeks unspecified damages against Milosh.

