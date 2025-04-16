1000-Lb Sisters Star Tammy Slaton Reveals She's Lost 500 LBS! Wow!

Got A Tip?

1000-Lb Sisters Star Tammy Slaton Reveals She Has Lost 500 Pounds Over The Past 4 Years!

Tammy Slaton has reached an amazing milestone amid her weight loss journey!

As Perezcious readers know, the 38-year-old reality star has been working toward losing weight and has documented her progress on 1000-Lb Sisters since 2020. Over the past four years, she has made incredible strides. And now, she has a huge accomplishment to celebrate!

In a confessional on a new episode of the TLC show on Tuesday, the reality star revealed she has now lost 500 lbs! OMG! That is amazing! She said:

“I’m down 500 pounds now, around 500. When I was at my heaviest, I was 700-plus pounds. Right now, I’m weighing in at 238.”

Way to go, Tammy! See a before and after (below):

(c) 1000-Lb Sisters/Crazy Legs Productions]

Incredible! She went on to note she has even surpassed her sister Amy Slaton’s 176-pound weight loss, saying:

“Everyone is telling me I look smaller than Amy. That’s kind of hard to believe.”

When asked for her thoughts about it, the television personality joked that she feels “so demure, so mindful, so cutesy” – a reference to that viral Jools LeBron TikTok video! LOLz! Bursting into laughter, Tammy added:

“I can’t believe I did that.”

This hasn’t been an easy journey, but look at her now! We are so proud of Tammy! Reactions? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via 1000-Lb Sisters/Crazy Legs Productions]

Apr 16, 2025 14:30pm PDT

