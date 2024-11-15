1000-Lb Sisters Star Tammy Slaton Is Down To 281 Lbs!! WOW!

Tammy Slaton is showing off her incredible weight loss!

As we’ve been following, the 1000-Lb Sisters star has been on a weight loss journey ever since the reality show premiered. Within the last year, she’s made some amazing progress, and her fans have been loving seeing her new healthy lifestyle. In a new video posted to Instagram by TLC, she’s hit another milestone in her journey.

In the clip, Tammy steps on the scale, and it reads 281.2. She’s super proud of herself when she remarks:

“I think the last time I weighed 281 [pounds], I was in fourth or fifth grade.”

She even added that she now weighs less than her older brother, Chris Combs:

“Chris said he weighs 284 [pounds]. I now weigh a little less than Chris. That’s mind-blowing. I’m the baby sister, but I’m not the ‘big’ baby sister no more.”

See the video (below):

Now being down to 281, the 38-year-old has lost a total of 444 pounds since 2020. AH-Mazing! Way to go, Tammy!

[Image via TLC Australia/YouTube/TLC/Instagram]