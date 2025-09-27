14-Year-Old Girl Died After Getting Breast Implants & BBL, Says Shocked Father!

A 14-year-old girl is dead after she secretly went under the knife — to the complete shock of her own father! Buckle up for this horrible case…

According to AZ Central, Paloma Nicole Arellano Escobedo passed away on September 20 — at just 14 years old. According to authorities, she was at the Santa María Clinic getting plastic surgery. Major plastic surgery — breast implants and Brazilian butt lift!

If you’re shocked to hear about a girl that young going under the knife, you aren’t alone. Her father, Carlos Arellano, apparently had no idea she’d had an operation — not until AFTER she died!

Reports say her mom, Paloma Escobedo Quiñónez, called Carlos on September 11 and told him their teen had tested positive for COVID-19 while at school. She explained they were heading to the Durango mountains to quarantine themselves at a cabin with no phone service. The dad was worried about his kiddo — but didn’t suspect his former partner was lying. But she was. Paloma was visiting the doctor, but not because she was sick. She reportedly got a boob job on September 12, as well as a Brazilian butt lift and liposuction. What kind of doctor would give perform these operations on a child so young? Her mother’s boyfriend, Víctor Manuel Rosales Galindo.

OMG…

Sadly, Paloma suffered from medical complications afterward. She went into cardiorespiratory arrest and suffered from severe brain swelling, which forced doctors to induce a coma and place her on a ventilator. And it wasn’t until the situation became dire that the teenager’s mom finally reached out to Carlos and told him their daughter was in the hospital. However, she didn’t even come clean about what was really going on then. Per local outlet El Siglo de Durango, the dad was only told Paloma suffered a complication from the COVID. Just keeping the lie going…

The teen fought for seven days, but her condition never improved. The family later received the tragic news that there was a strong chance she wasn’t going to make it. Oof. But cracks in the mom’s story started to form from there. During a moment alone with Paloma before her death, Carlos discovered something unusual — a surgical bra. He recalled to El Siglo de Durango in Spanish:

“I put my daughter to bed, I hug her, I see a surgical bra on her side, it seemed very strange to me because she didn’t have to have it, I didn’t say anything at the time because in the situation it wasn’t possible.”

She unfortunately passed away on Saturday. After that, her dad started to question everything. The first red flag? Carlos explained to the outlet he got the death certificate “right away,” which was odd to him:

“My daughter passed away. They gave us the certificate right away. I don’t know how they did it so quickly, I already had it. It wasn’t the Prosecutor’s Office.”

As our readers know, it takes days, even weeks to get reports on cause of death. And yet, here it was — her official cause of death was listed as cerebral edema resulting from a respiratory illness. Carlos has since claimed on Facebook that’s false. More on that in a minute…

The family held a wake on that very evening at a funeral home in Francisco Sarabia. Open casket, which became important. Per AZ Central, Carlos said in a statement from the Prosecutor’s Office that other family members had mentioned to him that the girl’s breasts were bigger than before:

“At the funeral, some relatives told me her breasts were larger than what she had before and when I mentioned it to her mother, she told me it wasn’t true, that she didn’t know anything.”

Carlos asked the mom and her relatives to clear the room, so his family could have some privacy with his late daughter. Once everyone left, they decided to investigate the situation themselves. The female family members examined her body and soon learned the truth — she had surgical scars from getting breast implants:

“That night, I asked her mother to leave the room so I could talk to the girl, to say my goodbyes. For some reason, she didn’t want to. I managed to convince her and her entire family to leave, and they did. My sister, my sister-in-law, my mother, and I stayed inside. They examined my daughter, and sure enough: she had breast implants. We have photographs of the implants and the scars. We immediately requested an autopsy.”

The following day, Carlos reportedly went to the prosecutor’s office to file a complaint, pointing the finger at Paloma’s mom, the plastic surgeon, the hospital, and everyone else involved in the alleged “cover-up.” The bereaved dad doesn’t think an “illness” is what killed Paloma at all. He fully believes she died from complications of the secret plastic surgery he never approved of… and he wants justice.

The situation is quickly gaining a lot of attention throughout Mexico. During a press conference on September 24, President Claudia Sheinbaum even spoke out on it, assuring everyone that the Secretaría de Gobernación is following up on the case, adding:

“Send us the case and we will gladly reach out to the family and see how we can help.”

For now, the Durango Prosecutor’s Office is looking into the girl’s death. Durango Attorney General Yadira de la Garza Fragoso confirmed the plastic surgery, per AZ Central:

“It was a breast surgery, which he and his family had confirmed at the funeral home and request that this be carried out according to the law. We are investigating a probable lack of care on the part of the mother, a criminal offense contemplated in our code, placing a minor who was under her care and custody in risky situations.”

The mother’s boyfriend who gave the young teen these surgeries is also being investigated for alleged malpractice. Fragoso added:

“The doctor is also reviewing whether there was malpractice in the surgery performed on the teenager. There could be a crime of negligent homicide, and probably medical-professional liability.”

What a terrible tragedy. She was so young, and there was no need for her to undergo plastic surgery. Our hearts go out to Carlos as he mourns the loss of his daughter. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments below.

[Image via Carlos Arellano/Instagram]