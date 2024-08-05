15-Year-Old Boy Allegedly Murdered Female Neighbor In Her Hot Tub Just To Learn What It Was Like To Stab Someone

A Texas woman was brutally murdered last month… apparently all because a teen wanted to know what it’s like to stab someone.

62-year-old Dana Magnuson was tragically found dead at her Hockley home last month, and the prime suspect is a 15-year-old. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, Dana was found with multiple stab wounds in her backyard shed, but investigators believe she was initially attacked in her hot tub before a struggle moved into her home and eventually into the shed.

So horrible.

The teen suspect was arrested nine days after the murder; his identity has not been revealed due to his age. According to ABC 13, he told law enforcement officers that he wanted to learn what it’s like to stab someone.

WTF. How grim is that…

Late last month, Dana’s son Tyler Pitney spoke to FOX 26 about the gruesome murder, telling the news station the 15-year-old was a neighbor who sometimes aided the late 62-year-old with gardening chores. Recalling how he saw the murder scene, Tyler revealed “there was still blood everywhere,” and that the reality of the situation hadn’t really hit him yet. He remembers his mother, who was a school bus driver and a marathon runner, as “the most loving person, the kindest, sweetest soul anyone’s ever known.”

In a heartbreaking Facebook post, Tyler revealed more details about his late mother:

“My #1 goal in life was to buy my mom her dream home and never have her work another day in her life. My mom is the best mom ever and if you had the pleasure to ever meet her or call her your friend then you know what I mean. She’s an angel and always has been.”

So, so sad. Read his full post (below):

He has since organized a GoFundMe to help with funeral costs, which you can visit HERE. He wrote in the fundraiser:

“Come to find out, death is a lot more expensive than I ever realized. Although my mom’s insurance policy through her employer, K.I.S.D., covers a lot of the funeral’s expenses, there’s a lot of other unrelated expenses that it doesn’t. Anyone who knew my mom knows that she loved everybody and would give the shirt off her back or the shoes off her feet for just about any body in need-especially her friends and family. I’d like to sincerely thank everyone in advance for your love and support.”

The teen suspect is currently being held at the Harris County Juvenile Detention Center. His attorney Jon Stephenson wrote in a statement:

“We only have preliminary reports, and a petition has yet to be filed by the State. We look forward to seeing the evidence they actually have. He’s a good kid from a good family, and we are working to figure out what really happened.”

However, Tyler told FOX 26 he hopes “this kid gets charged as an adult.”

What a truly devastating reality. Our hearts go out to all of Dana’s loved ones. Rest in peace.

