Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

20-Year-Old Florida Woman Charged With Having Sex With Underage Boy She Met At A Funeral He Predicted His Own Death & Even Named A Suspect... Hours Before Brutal Murder Kanye West Fully Believes He’s Bianca Censori’s ‘Master’! Men Are Coming To Participate... In A VERY Real Sperm Race! Bill Belichick's 24-Year-Old Girlfriend Jordon Hudson Has An $8 Million Real Estate Portfolio -- But HOW?! Viral ‘Okay Baby’ TikTok Star’s Mom Breaks Silence After Surviving Crash That Killed 2-Year-Old YIKES! Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Jordon Hudson May Have Killed His HBO Deal & Cost UNC A Ton Of Money! Bill Belichick Breaks Silence On Viral Interview -- He Says CBS Tried To Make Jordon Hudson Look Bad! Paramedic Stabbed In Heart By Patient On The Way To Hospital, Say Cops Jordon Hudson Wearing Ring On THAT Finger! Bill Belichick's Friends Are Freaking Out! Jordon Hudson Tells Everyone Again How She Met Bill Belichick After Dodging Question -- Reminding Everyone How CRAZY YOUNG She Was! Celeb Trainer Tracy Anderson Is A Bully Who Mocks Stars' Bodies Behind Their Backs, Says Ex-Employee!

True Crime

20-Year-Old Florida Woman Charged With Having Sex With Underage Boy She Met At A Funeral

20-Year-Old Florida Woman Charged With Having Sex With Underage Boy She Met At A Funeral

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

A Florida woman has been accused of having sexual relations with a teen boy she met at a funeral.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, 20-year-old Ayla Gonzalez Salinas was arrested on April 28 after it came to light she had started a relationship with a boy between the ages of 12 and 16 last November. Per the affidavit obtained by WPEC, she and the teen allegedly started messaging each other on social media in November and met up several times in the month of December to engage in sexual acts.

Related: Florida Man Walks In On Wife Having Sex With Her 15-Year-Old Stepson!

Authorities were made aware of what was going on back in January and they uncovered the social media messages between Salinas and the victim. One message found in the investigation stated they “agreed they should get their ‘story’ straight” about how the relationship came to be and how many times they met, and they decided to plan to tell everyone the boy had initiated everything.

Salinas was charged with seven counts of lewd or lascivious battery of a victim and booked into Palm Beach County Jail after her arrest. She bonded out just three days later, though, after midnight on April 30.

Such an awful situation. We hope the victim gets the justice he deserves.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence and would like to learn more about resources, consider checking out https://www.rainn.org/resources

[Image via Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
May 01, 2025 15:00pm PDT

Share This