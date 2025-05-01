20-Year-Old Florida Woman Charged With Having Sex With Underage Boy She Met At A Funeral

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

A Florida woman has been accused of having sexual relations with a teen boy she met at a funeral.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, 20-year-old Ayla Gonzalez Salinas was arrested on April 28 after it came to light she had started a relationship with a boy between the ages of 12 and 16 last November. Per the affidavit obtained by WPEC, she and the teen allegedly started messaging each other on social media in November and met up several times in the month of December to engage in sexual acts.

Authorities were made aware of what was going on back in January and they uncovered the social media messages between Salinas and the victim. One message found in the investigation stated they “agreed they should get their ‘story’ straight” about how the relationship came to be and how many times they met, and they decided to plan to tell everyone the boy had initiated everything.

Salinas was charged with seven counts of lewd or lascivious battery of a victim and booked into Palm Beach County Jail after her arrest. She bonded out just three days later, though, after midnight on April 30.

Such an awful situation. We hope the victim gets the justice he deserves.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence and would like to learn more about resources, consider checking out https://www.rainn.org/resources.

[Image via Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office]