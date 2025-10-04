Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole Fires Back After Taylor Swift Throws Shade At Her In New Song!

Kayla Nicole has a pointed message after that diss from Taylor Swift!

As soon as the pop star’s new album The Life of a Showgirl dropped on Friday, fans clocked that the track Opalite featured a dig about Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole. She sings on the track:

“You couldn’t understand it, why you felt alone / You were in it for real, she was in her phone and you were just a pose / And don’t we try to love love? We give it all we got / You finally left the table, and what a simple thought / You’re starving ’til you’re not.”

If you have doubts whether it is a nod to Kayla, Swifties found receipts! A video resurfaced of the Kansas City Chiefs tight end begging the social media personality to “get off your phone” while on a date night. So, it looks like that part of the sign is about his ex! Now she is reacting!

Hours after the album dropped on Friday, Kayla re-posted a reel to her Instagram Stories of an old clip of Real Housewives of Atlanta star and model Eva Marcille from her America’s Next Top Model audition. Host Tyra Banks asks her in the video:

“How do you compare yourself to the other girls out there?”

And Eva’s response? She fired back:

“I don’t compare myself to other girls. I’m Eva. I’m no comparison to anyone else.”

Damn. It appears you won’t find Kayla engaging in any comparisons with Tay Tay! Ch-ch-check it out (below):

The podcast host then posted a meme that reads on Friday:

“And when God give you ball, BALL.”

That just means be courageous and bold in the face of adversity. It definitely seems like a reaction to the jab! See (below):

Kayla also made it clear she is not letting the song ruin her vibes! On Friday, she posted to IG pictures from a dinner hosted by the Hollywood Confidential in Los Angeles. In them, Travis’ ex looked stunning in a brown silk dress. She penned in the caption:

“What an honor to share a table with some of the most iconic ‘girlfriends’ of all time. Women whose art has been a mirror and a reminder of what’s possible at every stage of my womanhood. Thank you @hollywoodconfidential for creating space to celebrate visibility, sisterhood, and storytelling in its truest form. And a very special thank you to the honoree of the evening, @marabrockakil. Your gift has given generations a language and a lense.”

