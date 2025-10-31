9-1-1: Nashville Pays Tribute To Actress Isabelle Tate After Her Sudden Death At 23

9-1-1: Nashville took a moment to pay tribute to one of its rising stars gone far too soon.

At the end of Thursday night’s episode of the ABC series, an “In Loving Memory” title card appeared on screen, dedicating the episode to 23-year-old Isabelle “Izzy” Tate.

The rising star was in the very first episode of the series, which premiered earlier this month. Sadly, just days after the premiere, she passed away.

The actress had been battling a rare form of a progressive neuromuscular disease known as Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, according to her talent agency, McCray Agency. She’d been diagnosed when she was 13 and just recently returned to acting. Such a tough loss.

So nice to see the show honor her. May she rest in peace.

