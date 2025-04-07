Adam Devine Says He Lost A Body Part While Pleasuring Himself! This Is INSANE!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

This is straight-up NASTY, y’all!

In a new interview on the In Depth with Graham Bensinger podcast, comedian Adam Devine gave viewers a totally TMI story about how he lost a body part while self-pleasuring! The 41-year-old began his story by telling host Graham Bensinger he broke every single bone in his legs when he was a kid after a horrifying accident:

“I was hit by a cement truck as a kid, so I broke all the bones in my legs, I had horrible — like it took the skin off — I had one toe, that, they’re like, ‘it could fall off, or it could stabilize and you have a toe. we don’t know’.”

Absolutely wild! We’re so glad the Pitch Perfect alum survived to tell the tale, we can’t imagine how scary that was… But the wildest part of his story hasn’t even started yet!

The Workaholics star went on to say he couldn’t stand to take showers after the accident, so he had to take baths, which resulted in him discovering masturbation for the first time:

“So I’m in the bathtub, and I couldn’t stand because of my accident, and I just found masturbation, and oh, did I love it, Graham. And so I’m cranking down, and it was the first time [semen] had come out, and I’m like, ‘What is this?!’ And I’m like, ‘Ah! This is fantastic!’ And it was floating in the water. I’m like, ‘This is gross’.”

OMG… No words.

As he tried to “dissipate” his situation, the 41-year-old explained, he saw his pinky toe floating in the water:

“I’m thinking I jerked off so hard, my toe fell off — because that’s essentially what happened.”

The tale continues to get even crazier, though, as Adam explained he screamed “Oh, my toe!” which prompted his mom to rush in. She wanted to help him fish it out of the water, but he was way more focused on keeping her hands out of the tub. How embarrassing that must’ve been! Wow! To think, if he’d written this into a gross-out comedy script, no one would have thought it was believable enough! LOLz!

See the full interview (below):

A serious WTF moment! He didn’t tell us if he got his toe reattached or not, either! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Graham Bensinger/Comedy Central/YouTube]