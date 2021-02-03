Actress Says Adam Driver 'Attacked' Her On Film Set!

Adam Driver has been accused of some very alarming behavior by one of his former co-stars.

Actress Lidia Franco claimed she had “a very bad experience” with the Star Wars star while they were filming The Man Who Killed Don Quixote, alleging that Driver “attacked” her on set of the film.

According to Publico, the 76-year-old made the claim during a podcast interview with Radio Commercial’s Era o que Faltava, saying of the film (translated from Portuguese):

“I keep from this movie a very bad experience because of Adam Driver.”

Franco went on to praise the Girls alum’s acting talents before noting that “he is a very bad person. He behaved very badly with me, physically. He attacked me.”

The Portuguese star said the purported attack “had nothing to do with the scene,” alleging that “it was a camouflaged assault, with a chair.”

A chair?! What exactly she’s alleging is unclear; Franco didn’t provide any more details about the incident.

She did, however, share what happened afterward, claiming that the production staff acknowledged that Driver’s alleged behavior was “horrible” and allowed her to exit the film. She explained:

“I was given permission to leave the film. I was told it was horrible what he was doing, but there was nothing they could do. They had their hands tied [contractually]… They came to me and said: ‘Lidia, it is horrible, this is what he is doing to you, but, by contract, we cannot do anything. You are free, if you like, to abandon. And I said, ‘I don’t abandon this film’. I stayed there taking it with him…”

The actress also got candid about some of Driver’s alleged demands ahead of filming, claiming that extras were “fired” just for looking at him!

She spilled:

“One of the things he started doing in Spain was to demand that, in rehearsals, all the technicians leave the plateau. He demanded that and continued to do it in Portugal, but some Portuguese technicians refused. From the back, I saw at least one leaving the studio. He demanded, I think by contract, that nobody could look at him. If they looked, the extras were immediately fired. And it happened.”

Yikes!

This definitely doesn’t look good for Adam. Not only is Franco accusing him of being a major diva, but a violent one at that! We have to say, this is a real shock as we’ve only ever heard kind words said about the star behind the scenes. Yeesh.

We’ll see how the actor responds to these claims and if any similar stories start to come out. Until then… what do U think about all this, Perezcious readers?

