Addison Rae Was 'Permanently Banned' From TikTok??

Ummm, did TikTok just kick off one of its most popular content creators?! Because it sure looks that way!

Addison Rae hopped on Twitter Thursday night to reveal the app had seemingly suspended her account permanently! She uploaded a screenshot which informed followers:

“Your account was permanently banned due to multiple violations of our Community Guidelines.”

S**t!! For someone who grew to fame on the short-form app, that’s a huge problem!

The He’s All That star seemed unusually unfazed by the whole thing, joking:

“Well time to get a job”

Well time to get a job pic.twitter.com/BJ4xDyFfko — Addison Rae (@whoisaddison) October 15, 2021

LOLz!! At least she can have a sense of humor about it all! Losing that account — which earned her 85 million followers (more than double what she has on any other site) and led her to become one of the highest-paid users on the platform — would be a big blow to her bank account and social status. Luckily for her, as of Friday, it looks like Addison’s page might be working again, though she hasn’t provided an update yet. The 21-year-old did upload a promotional vid on Thursday so things seem to be in the clear.

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Does it surprise you that Rae would have that many violations?? And is it fair for a huge star to get their account back when smaller creators often don’t? Sound OFF (below)!

