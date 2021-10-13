Britney Spears' Uncle Willie Warns Fans To 'Watch What You Say' In Bizarre Video!

Jamie Spears may be public enemy number one these days, but he at least has one person in his corner: his brother, Willie Spears!

Britney Spears’ uncle took to social media to issue a scathing warning to #FreeBritney supporters amid her ongoing conservatorship drama (which frankly looked pretty silly considering he gave the message in his Louisiana home that is covered with the pop princess’ memorabilia).

The bizarre video, obtained by The Sun, showed the 63-year-old in sunglasses and a hat — even though it was night time — as he aggressively yelled into the camera:

“I only got one thing to say to all you Britney motherf**kers out there: Watch what you say NOW!”

You heard him, y’all! All you stans out there better keep quiet, or Willie will… continue to yell at you from his weirdly Britney-obsessed home!

Related: Britney Throws Serious Shade At Sister Jamie Lynn’s New Memoir!

The Louisiana native showed off his decorations in another clip that was originally shared on his Facebook page. In the vid, he’s seen sitting in front of a wall covered with the Toxic singer’s merchandise and autographs; his cabinets are plastered with Britney’s headshots, promo pics where she’s showing skin, autographs, concert tickets, and more.

So we’re a little surprised Willie is coming for Britney fans, seeing as it looks like he could be the president of her fan club! It’s also inneresting he’s seemingly supporting Jamie here, since Willie was the one who previously revealed his brother’s nasty drinking habits in the 2009 biography, Britney: Inside the Dream.

In the book, Willie claimed the Spears family dynamic was tumultuous, and that he and Jamie would sometimes get into physical altercations when they argued. He told author Steve Dennis at the time:

“One time Jamie was drunk and tried to drive off with Britney in the car. She was no more than five years old. I tried to stop him, so I reached into the truck to grab the keys from the ignition and he punched me. We got right into it there by the car, fighting in front of her. Britney was jumping up and down, crying. Lynne had to run out to get her inside. We Spears men are known for fighting. If Britney happened to be there, so be it.”

Yikes.

Willie also claimed in the book:

“At first Britney was a scared child and you’d catch her crying but she reached the stage when she just walked off, as if it wasn’t happening. And as she got older, she would scream and curse at her parents to get them to stop fighting.”

Well, fortunately for Brit, she now has people in her corner doing the fighting for her — and that includes her legions of fans. Sry, Willie, but the #FreeBritney movement ain’t going anywhere!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]