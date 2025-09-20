Alabama Barker Reveals She Was Pregnant But 'Lost' The Baby In Deleted TikTok! Oh No!

Horrible news…

Alabama Barker gave her followers a heartbreaking update early Friday morning, writing over a series of selfie videos:

“You know ever since I lost my baby, got cheated on, while also getting hated on…”

Oh no! There had been rumors the 19-year-old was pregnant months ago, but she denied it at the time. She continued, over video clips of her showing her stomach, holding her pup, and crying:

“I’d get this feeling like …. I’ll never be the same person again.”

We feel so awful for her! And getting cheated on at the same time, just… devastating.

Travis Barker‘s daughter quickly deleted the post, but not before it was captured by fans:

It’s not clear whether she changed her mind about posting such sensitive news or just wanted to get away from it all afterward. Shortly after she deleted her entire Instagram feed, even the profile pic… leaving just one final Story post in which she told fans:

“Deleting Instagram for a little while, be back soon love you guys”

Her TikTok account is still up as of this writing. However, she did say she’d be deleting that, as well. Maybe she just decided to log off…

She posted a throwback pic to her childhood with the same message as on her IG:

Such awful news!

There had been a rumor going around about Alabama being pregnant several months ago, with Tyga‘s baby of all people. But she took to social media back in January to debunk that one, maintaining she’d “never been pregnant.” This apparent pregnancy loss, of course, could have happened after that…

Kourtney Kardashian‘s stepdaughter was linked to UCLA football player Scooter Jackson back in March… and she did seem to imply he cheated on her. In a deleted IG comment on a Shade Room pic of the short-lived couple, she wrote:

“& next time tell ucla not to cheat “

We have no idea if that was his bun in the oven or if these events were separated by some time… Frankly we know nothing right now. But we know enough to send love and grace and positivity to Alabama.

We hope she takes as much time away from social media as she needs to heal, from all the things going on in her life.

[Image via Alabama Barker/TikTok.]