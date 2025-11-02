Kourtney Kardashian Reveals She Tries To Only Work ‘Once A Month’ -- And Fans Have THOUGHTS!

Kourtney Kardashian is sparking backlash for her latest “out of touch” comment.

During Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians, fans got a peek into a work day in the life of the mom-of-four. But this wasn’t just one of many in a given month… It was one of one.

During the episode, the 46-year-old shot a project with her stepdaughter Alabama Barker for the teen’s Twitch livestream account — but began to lose her patience when the process took longer than she expected. You can watch (below):

Elsewhere in the episode, the Poosh founder shot an ad for her Lemme brand with Julia Fox and opened up about how much (or how little) she truly likes to work. She said in a confessional:

“I usually try to work once a week at the most, if that. Or once a month.”

Once a month! Wow!

On Reddit, fans quickly rushed in to sound off on Travis Barker’s wife’s confession — some criticizing her for how “privileged” she sounds:

“Does Kourtney realize how privileged it sounds to say she works once per week or more like once per month?” “This is so out of touch, like i would love to work once a month but I need the money!” “Must be nice to not have to work more than once a month?” “I mean I would love to work once a month too if I didn’t need the money!” “Kourtney has always been extremely tone deaf, dumb, and annoying”

Others criticized the type of work she must do to maintain her lavish lifestyle:

“But what is ‘work’ for her that she can do 1x a week or month? Instagram posts?” “Its hard work sitting in a makeup chair for 4 hours to get that fresh out if bed look for an Instagram post about mindfulness, or bubble tea, or something. I dont actually know what she does, but I know it’s useless” “since the Kardashians love their reality shows, i would love a show where they need to work in an office, grocery store, delivery, etc with no special treatment and the only money they make through it is the hourly avg wage for that position for the time actually worked. it could be a twitch or youtube stream that runs for 8 hours a day too so we see how long it takes for them to meltdown for having to do normal things.”

However, others came to her defense:

“This. Liberate us all from the constant need to equate value with being chained to a soul sucking job. We should all not be working and enjoying life lolol why are we all not lifting up this idea and making it a reality. It’s sad.” “Well she is 46, completed college, opened and ran several clothing stores, and carried the first 10 seasons of their show and has been raising kids. I’d say she’s earned the right to choose her current projects and if motherhood is her current choice — good for her.” “No one in her family needs to ever work again. They have more than enough money to retire early and live out their lives in peace. If I won $50 million in the lottery tomorrow I’m sorry I would never work again, at least not full time. Extremely privileged behavior but at least she was being honest”

What are YOUR thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Do you think Kourtney is out of touch? Or is her preference of lifestyle valid? Let us know in the comments down below!

