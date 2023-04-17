Alabama Barker Draws Sympathy From Fans With Sad Photo & Sadder Caption!

Is Alabama Barker OK?

The 17-year-old seems to have ended her Coachella weekend with a whimper. Late Sunday night she posted a really sad-looking photo to Instagram. She was all dolled up in a bodysuit, so maybe she was just going for a blue steel model look. But paired with the caption, she was definitely giving her followers the vibe she was upset.

Related: Scott Disick PASSED On Kardashian Family Easter To Avoid Kravis

Why? Oh, she wrote alongside the downcast glamour shot:

“S.I.N.G.L.E again”

Whoa! See the post (below)!

Fans were quick to send positivity, writing:

“You won’t be for long! Stand your ground you deserve more.” “Sometimes that’s the best thing for right now. Focus on yourself” “His loss fr fr, you a whole queen”

We didn’t even know she was dating anyone! Travis Barker‘s daughter has kept her love life pretty private despite making sure to keep herself in the public eye on social media. Understandable for the underage influencer given how older men have treated her in the past.

It’s unclear when the breakup occurred. Alabama was at Coachella all weekend, first watching poppa play drums with Blink-182 on Friday. (It was actually his wife Kourtney Kardashian‘s first ever Blink show!) Seems like a terrible place to end a relationship! Better for rekindling one tbh…

Maybe the teen’s relationship ended some time before, and she was blowing off steam? And waited until she was ready to break the news?

Whatever’s going on with Alabama, we wish her the best!

[Image via Alabama Barker/Travis Barker/Instagram.]