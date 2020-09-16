Listen To This: Keep You Safe!

We love us some Sabrina Carpenter. Waiting for her to have the huge mainstream hit that she deserves!

Until then… the former Disney Channel star has been making great music on her own and with others.

On My Way is a collab with DJ/producer Alan Walker, and it’s such a unique song. It’s pop. It’s dance. It’s got some Eastern European influences. It’s got Latino artist Farruko featured as well. And the flute in this is such a star!

Intoxicating!

Check it out above!