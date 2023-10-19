Listen To This: All Through The Night!

A solo star is born!!!

Vanessa White was one of the members of British girl group The Saturdays, whom we LOVED. They’ve been on an indefinite hiatus for years and she’s gone on to do lots of TV work. But…

Boy 4 Life is here and this is such a major bop!

There’s some urban meets hyper pop elements to this. Very different from anything The Sats ever released.

This sounds like it could be a big hit in Europe! This is 2023 Europop!

If you like that sound, you will love this!

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Vanessa White!