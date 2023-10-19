Listen To This: It Could! It Is!

Mitski‘s My Love Mine All Mine has gone viral on social media and we’re so happy about that!

This is not a gimmick song. It’s an unusual choice to trend. But it sounds instantly familiar. And it feels powerfully emotional.

This is singer/songwriter meets alternative. This would have been a huge hit in the mid ’90s. And it may be today! Hopefully it is!

So beautiful!

Check it out above!

