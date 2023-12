Alec Benjamin is one of the most gifted artists of his generation. Periodt!!!!

His lyrics are on a level of his own. So sharp!

And his voice never misses. Always pleasing!

His latest release, I Sent My Therapist To Therapy, is so clever AND hits hard. This reminds us of…. Eminem!

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Alec Benjamin!