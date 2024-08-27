Honey Boo Boo Is Having Trouble Renting A House At College & Fans Are Begging Mama June To Step In! But...

Longtime reality TV star Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson is having trouble locating a rental house, and fans want her mother Mama June Shannon to step in… but is that REALLY the whole story?!

Last Tuesday, the 18-year-old posted a video to social media in which she revealed that she’s having trouble finding a place to rent in Denver, Colorado while she attends college at Regis University in the Mile High City. Sucks, right?! She noted in the video, originally uploaded on August 20, that her and boyfriend Dralin Carswell (who is living with her in Denver but not in school there) were in a housing crunch and needed to secure a place to move ASAP.

In the vid, Alana begged her social media followers to help find them a home, and claimed it was the presence of Dralin’s outstanding student loans on his credit that is freezing things up:

“The main problem is that Dralin has student loans on his credit, and the balance is greater than $1,000, so they will not accept our application.”

And Alana herself has “zero credit,” as she quickly added! She noted in that week-old video:

“Alana has no credit. Alana has zero credit. Alana’s trying to build her credit but literally zero. Zilch. And quite frankly, I’m starting to freak out that we do not have a house to move into September 1, and it’s August 20, okay? So, I need help, my Denver peeps. I need help to find us a house.”

And the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star concluded:

“I’m not really on the side of apartments. … our dog really needs a yard. But, at this point, anything counts. Please. I’m begging. Help.”

So stressful!! And it’s in the news again now, a week after Alana originally shared the video on TikTok, because Mama June re-posted it to her Instagram account on Monday night! As you can see (below), Mama June noted in the caption that her daughter and Dralin were still looking for a place to live ASAP in Denver:

Wow!

Naturally, with the 45-year-old From Not To Hot star having re-posted the video, fans immediately popped up in the comments section with demands that Mama June help out! After all, Mama June has been accused of doing some SUPER shady s**t with Alana’s money in the past! And she hasn’t exactly denied using the teenager’s television earnings for herself when called on it, either! So, it made sense that fans started asking Mama June to step up financially for her daughter:

“Maybe have your mom or boyfriend’s mom co-sign for a place.” “How bout you buy her a house MamaJune and then flip sell it when she graduates? If WE can rent a stunt house for Pumpkin y’all can’t do the same for Boo Boo?” “Mama June, buy a condo/place in Colorado and let Lana and her man pay the mortgage.” “Are y’all forgetting she only has been out of high school 1 year, how about her mom do something to help her daughter [now that] she’s in college. “I pray that they find somewhere fast.”

But…

That might not be the whole story! Aside from whether Mama June is going to step up (doubtful, TBH, as she has big problems of her own), other fans pointed out in the comments that Dralin’s student loan debt is almost certainly NOT the issue holding things up! Instead, it’s possibly his criminal record!! They noted:

“It’s not the student loans that is holding it up it’s his past criminal record.” “Doubtful it’s the student loans… more likely the arrest record.” “Boyfriend needs to go home to Georgia. Stay on campus and enjoy these years.” “A student loan debt will not prevent you from renting. There’s more to this story — it doesn’t add up!” “Having a criminal record could have something to do with it to. I hope you find something.” “It might be time to consider living in the dorms and the boyfriend goes back home until you graduate.”

Oof!!

Knowing Dralin’s unsettling legal history, there might be a LOT more to the story here. Regardless of that, tho, do U think Mama June should step up and help Honey Boo Boo out?! Sound OFF with your takes in the comments (below)…

