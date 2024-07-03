Mama June Shannon & Her Husband Have PROBLEMS! This Clip Is WILD!

Mama June Shannon and her man Justin Stroud aren’t doing so well!

The From Not To Hot star always seems to be a controversial figure. (Understatement of the century, right?!) Among a million other things, who can forget about the time (just recently, for goodness’ sake!!!) that she swiped daughter Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson‘s hard-earned reality TV money and then just shrugged it off when she got called out?! Yeah…

But this latest clip from the WEtv show Mama June: Family Crisis is totally next level, even for her!

On Wednesday, Entertainment Tonight got a first-look teaser clip from this Friday’s forthcoming episode. In it, Mama June and Justin go AWF on each other in a VICIOUS fight!! It started by Justin slamming Mama June for caring only about herself, as he saw it, and not making sacrifices for other people:

“You don’t do nothing! You can’t sit here and continue, it has to be neutral. And you can’t be against the one person that does do the majority of the s**t.”

Oof!

Mama June fired back:

“If you’re so unhappy, then the door opens up the same way [as it] opened when you came through!”

Not a bad line, TBH. LOLz!! To which Justin dismissively yelled:

“That’s all you say!”

In a confessional, Mama June pled her case as far as not caring if her husband left!! Seriously?! She said:

“I’m not gonna constantly sit here and make somebody stay. Like, he has packed his s**t before and I begged him not to walk out the door. But now him still saying that he’s unhappy, I wouldn’t want to do that because I did that once before. And so I’m OK with saying, ‘There’s the door. Go be somewhere where you are happy.'”

Back in the midst of the fight, Justin countered by saying that he was just trying to “talk” to June about her “feelings.” But she wasn’t having it at all! She said:

“I don’t want to keep somebody here that doesn’t want to be here. I’m sorry. As much as I love you…”

And that cutting comment made Justin EXPLODE with rage! He yelled:

“You don’t love me, though. I’m sick of doing everything. I’m sick of being June’s assistant for you to tell everybody that I don’t — that nothing I say matters!”

From June’s POV, Justin constantly says she’s “always the problem.” But she argued that he refuses to admit his role in their fights, too! Nevertheless, Justin clapped back like this:

“I don’t see too many sacrifices you’ve made for anybody besides yourself. I’m not saying I’m perfect, but you literally don’t make a sacrifice for nothing. And you don’t respect what I do for you.”

And then, when things started to get really emotional and June appeared to be on the brink of tears, Justin got even more upset and begged her to listen to him:

“If you want this to work you gotta be willing to sincerely take some of my advice sometimes.”

But that’s part of the problem!! June revealed that she’s constantly been asking him to go to couple’s counseling with herald he always refuses:

“How many times in the last year have I asked you to go to counseling?”

And in response, it was Justin’s turn to start fuming… again! He shouted:

“F**k you and counseling! I’m not gonna keep investing into somebody who thinks she’s above everybody else!”

Damn!!! Justin started to walk towards the door at that point, which set June’s sarcasm detector off hardcore. She began to laugh dismissively at him. Not cool! So, before he turned to leave the room and slam the door, he shouted one more message:

“It’s not funny, June!”

You can watch the super-tense clip for yourself (below):

Yikes!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Reactions?! Share ’em (below)…

[Image via Entertainment Tonight/YouTube]