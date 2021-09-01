Listen To This: The Taste Of You!

Alina Baraz is really committed to RnB! This is not a gimmick or a phase. It’s the kind of music the Russian-American makes. And she does it so well!

We’ve supported her before, and it’s more important now than ever to continue supporting – since she’s parted ways with her label and is doing things indie.

Morocco featuring 6LACK is a real vibe!

This is bubble bath music!

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Alina Baraz!