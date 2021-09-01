Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Listen To This

Listen To This: The Taste Of You!

Alina Baraz is really committed to RnB! This is not a gimmick or a phase. It’s the kind of music the Russian-American makes. And she does it so well!

We’ve supported her before, and it’s more important now than ever to continue supporting – since she’s parted ways with her label and is doing things indie.

Morocco featuring 6LACK is a real vibe!

This is bubble bath music!

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Alina Baraz!

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Sep 01, 2021 06:10am PDT

Share This