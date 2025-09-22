Alix Earle Has Some INTENSE Injuries From Dancing With The Stars! Her 'Toenail Came Off'!!!

Alix Earle has been going THROUGH IT while practicing for Dancing with the Stars!

On TikTok Sunday, the influencer shared a video showcasing some of her injuries from her time practicing for week one… even as she prepped for week two! In case you missed it, she and her partner Valentin Chmerkovskiy did the Cha Cha to Britney Spears‘ Circus on the show last week. See for yourself (below):

But all that hard work came with a high cost behind the scenes! In her video, Alix revealed she’s pretty much covered in bruises — and she’s even missing a toenail! OMG! She explained:

“I don’t think I can walk … I have bruises on my collar bones, my toenail came off during practice today, this is like one big swollen bruise.”

Ouch!

Related: Watch Robert Irwin Give 4-Year-Old Niece Dance Lessons After AMAZING DWTS Debut!

She continued, saying she was not at all expecting the intensity of her second week of practice:

“I thought Week 1 was hard, the stamina, the stuff we’re doing. I don’t even know. I’m psyching myself for stuff that I have yet to do. There’s some tricks and things that I just can’t do … but I’m gonna work and get it done by next Tuesday.”

The 24-year-old podcast host said she’s starting to “doubt” herself, but she’s going to “keep trying”:

“I feel like someone put me in a drying machine and just bruised and beat up every part of my body.”

See the full video (below):

@alixearle Week 2 is not going as smoothly for big al hahaha ♬ original sound – Alix Earle

Intense! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via TikTok/Alix Earle/DWTS/YouTube]