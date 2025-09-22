Watch Robert Irwin Give 4-Year-Old Niece Dance Lessons After AMAZING Dancing With The Stars Debut! So Cute!

OMG THIS IS SO FREAKIN’ CUTE!!!

After his stellar debut on Dancing With The Stars had viewers declaring the show should go ahead and give him the Mirrorball Trophy now, we’re sure Robert Irwin‘s dance card is filling up fast. But his next partner? His 4-year-old niece!

In an absolutely adorable Instagram video, the hunky zookeeper shows a few of the moves he’s learned to sis Bindi Irwin‘s precious daughter, Grace Warrior Irwin Powell, as mom cheers them on. He wrote in the caption:

“Grace is making sure my dance training continues when I get home. She is prepped and ready for season 50 of @dancingwiththestars Seriously so grateful I have my family here supporting me on this DWTS journey.”

Aw! We love that Bindi came to support him! And we think Grace lives up to her name pretty well! Ch-ch-check out the cuteness (below)!

Of course, he showed he really could cut a rug on last week’s Season 34 premiere! Re-live his jaw-dropping jive with Witney Carson (below)!

