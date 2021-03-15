Mia Farrow Stopped Bringing Dates Home Out Of Fear They Would Fall In Love With Her Children

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Mia Farrow opened up Sunday night about the devastating impact Woody Allen and Soon-Yi Previn’s affair had on her love life.

In case you aren’t familiar with the backstory, the filmmaker has been accused of sexually assaulting the star’s daughter Dylan Farrow when she was 7 years old in 1992. Investigations into the abuse later followed, but Allen never got arrested or prosecuted for his crimes.

The filmmaker has repeatedly denied the molestation allegations but never the intimate relationship with her adopted daughter from her previous marriage.

Now, in the final episode of Allen v Farrow on Sunday, the 76-year-old actress spoke about her trust issue with men after her explosive split from Allen. She said, per People:

“I never brought [dates or significant others] home because I didn’t want to risk anybody falling for one of my beautiful children or grandchildren.”

Farrow infamously learned about the affair when she discovered nude photos of Soon-Yi in Allen’s possession, leading to one of Hollywood’s longest and most intense feuds. In fact, Allen has long blamed Farrow’s anger over the indiscretion as the motive for inventing a hoax about him molesting their own adopted daughter Dylan.

The Rosemary’s Baby star then added how she never wanted to make the same mistakes again — in regards to the affair and child abuse accusations.

“If I couldn’t trust Woody after 12 years, I would never take another risk with anybody else. I don’t trust myself to know. How would you know? I don’t know. So I never brought them home.”

Earlier in the HBO four-part series, Farrow said bringing Allen into her family’s world was “the greatest regret of my life.” The former model also detailed how her former boyfriend “weaponized” and “turned” Previn and her oldest adopted son, Moses Farrow, against her.

Unlike her other children, the now 43-year-old has sided with Allen — and in a twist has even accused Mia of child abuse. In the episode, Farrow said she held on to hope for Soon-Yi to one day return home and rebuild their relationship after the Woody affair ended. But of course that never happened; she and the Manhattan director are still together 30 years later.

“They are all people I loved with all my heart. They are all people that I would’ve laid down my life for. I love Soon-Yi. It took me six years to throw away the Christmas stocking I knitted for her thinking she would come back, but she didn’t.”

In the episode, Dylan further touched on how she felt responsible for the divide in the family after coming forward with her accusations, saying:

“None of my older siblings were ever the same. After the whole custody trial, my mom stopped having to go to court all the time, and we moved away from the city, and it was sort of a grace period where I thought, ‘OK, this is great, I can start over.’ We never talked about Soon-Yi or Woody. But there was a long period of guilt for me. I felt like I had caused a rift in my family. I felt if I’d just kept a secret that I could have spared my mom all this grief and my brothers, my sisters, and myself.”

Farrow’s less famous children, Daisy Previn and Fletcher Previn, also describe how the aftermath of Allen left their family completely “turned upside down.” Fletcher specifically mentioned:

“We were a tight family unit, and that was much less so the case after this. People went into survival mode. It was just a difficult time for everyone.”

Allen is currently married to Soon-Yi, and they share two daughters. In February, the couple shut down the series for being a “hatchet job riddled with falsehoods.” The two stated to multiple outlets:

“These documentarians had no interest in the truth. Woody and Soon-Yi were approached less than two months ago and given only a matter of days ‘to respond.’ Of course, they declined to do so. As has been known for decades, these allegations are categorically false. Multiple agencies investigated them at the time and found that, whatever Dylan Farrow may have been led to believe, absolutely no abuse had ever taken place.”

