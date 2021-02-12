Dylan Farrow Says She Still 'Freezes Up' At Men Wearing Thick Glasses Decades After Alleged Woody Allen Abuse

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Decades after she came forward with sexual assault allegations against Woody Allen, daughter Dylan Farrow is opening up some more about the trauma she faced at the hands of her adoptive father in a new interview published by Elle magazine on Wednesday.

In case you didn’t know, Dylan has claimed multiple times that Allen had molested her as a child. The movie maker has long denied the accusations, which were first reported during her mother Mia Farrow’s explosive 1992 custody battle with him. For some background information, the former couple was in a relationship for 10 years (though they never married), and had adopted Dylan during that time.

After the accusations broke out, the legal proceedings became vicious after experts attempted to say that Dylan had made up the claims. Even so, the case still ended up in favor of the Rosemary’s Baby actress, who later got full custody. Allen, though, was never arrested or prosecuted for his alleged disgusting crimes. Ever since, the Hush author has continued to be vocal about her assault, previously penning a 2014 open letter about it in the New York Times and speaking up in multiple interviews.

Now, the 35-year-old is revealing she has mostly moved on from it all, but still has moments where she “freezes up” whenever she sees something that triggers a memory of the 85-year-old film director: like if someone is wearing thick glasses or if she hears jazz music.

Dylan, who is the older sister of #MeToo journalist Ronan Farrow, further explained those moments can mean panic attacks. For instance, in a 2018 interview with Gayle King, the momma of one suffered from a fit of terror, bursting into tears after being shown a clip of Allen denying the claims. Revisit the emotional interview (below):

However, she shared that her ability to speak out about the abuse has vastly improved since then.

“It’s a process. I try to take the mindset that I have a 100 percent success rate of getting through every single one of the panic attacks I’ve ever had; none of them have killed me.”

At the rise of the #MeToo movement, Farrow wrote another essay, this time for the Los Angeles Times in 2017. Resurfacing the child sexual assault allegations again, she spoke about that pivotal moment in her new interview with Elle:

“[At age seven,] I wasn’t, obviously, given a platform, and I was not in an emotional state to take advantage of a platform. I was literally a child. And it’s easy when you are a white man with a considerable amount of clout, power, and wealth to silence a voice like that, pin the blame on my mom, and spin the story for 20-plus years.”

She then added:

“I guess I’m just way more vindictive than anybody gave me credit for. And I say that because it’s not entirely a bad thing. Vindictive women can get stuff done.”

Truer words have never been spoken!

When Dylan did speak up, though, many people didn’t believe her. In her conversation with the magazine, she recalled how his fans often attacked her on Twitter, accusing her of lying and being brainwashed.

“This is something that I’m literally telling you happened to me. Who are you to say, ‘No, it didn’t’? I was there, you weren’t. Go away. It’s crazy that for some people, the idea that I was brainwashed is somehow easier to swallow than child sexual abuse.”

When asked what she would tell people who continue to say that Allen was a loving father, Dylan, who is a mother herself now, replied:

“Let him watch your kid.”

In the chat, the novelist also mentioned how she currently views Woody, saying that it doesn’t feel like she has a dad — especially since the controversial star ended up with her sister. The Oscar winner started up a relationship with his adopted daughter Soon-Yi Previn the same year as his split from girlfriend Mia. The couple later married and welcomed two children of their own.

“There’s no support group for people whose sisters marry their fathers. Or is he my brother-in-law? And is she my stepmom? I’ve got to joke about it.”

Sadly, this is sometimes all you can do.

We cannot begin to express our gratitude to Dylan for being so open about this serious topic. What do U guys think about her Elle interview? You can read it in full HERE and let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Derrick Salters/WENN & Dylan Farrow/Instagram]