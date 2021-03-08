Mia Farrow Confronts Woody Allen About Sexual Assault Claims In Taped Call On Allen v. Farrow: ‘How Could You Do That To Her?’

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

In the third installment of Allen v. Farrow, the HBO documentary reveals a confrontation between Mia Farrow and Woody Allen in a taped call about their daughter Dylan’s Farrow’s accusation of sexual assault against him. And let us just say, it definitely could be the most explosive part of the series yet.

As you may know, the four-part docuseries aims to examine Dylan’s sexual assault allegations against her father at the age of 7 in 1992 and the investigations into the alleged abuse afterward. The 85-year-old filmmaker has never been arrested or prosecuted for his alleged crimes and has repeatedly denied the inappropriate interactions over the years.

Most recently, he and his wife Soon-Yi Previn, who is one of Farrow’s adopted daughters, bashed the show as a bunch of lies:

“These documentarians had no interest in the truth. Instead, they spent years surreptitiously collaborating with the Farrows and their enablers to put together a hatchet job riddled with falsehoods.”

However, in Sunday’s episode, the unearthed calls show how Mia was concerned for Dylan and believed the accusations as she confronted her ex-boyfriend. The conversation seems to take place around the time the two were in the midst of an explosive custody battle. In it, Farrow could be heard saying:

“What you’ve done to Soon-Yi, what you’ve done to Dylan. Dylan’s a baby. How could you do that to her?”

While Allen’s response can not be heard, Farrow quickly continued about how she knew “what Dylan tells me. You’ve told me nothing but lies. Dylan tells the truth and consistently.” Allen then said:

“But you know that I didn’t…”

Before Allen could even finish his sentence, Farrow quickly cuts him off.

“No, I don’t know that, Woody. I’ve always, always been worried about you and Dylan.”

The Rosemary’s Baby actress went on to explain to Allen that she did not report the suspected abuse, but that a doctor she took Dylan to was the one to actually report it to the authorities.

“And she’s not all right, Woody. She walks around the house holding her vagina. She sleeps with me. She’s scared of you, and you hurt her.”

Farrow continued:

“She said, ‘Mommy, you didn’t help me.’ She said, ‘Daddy shouldn’t have done that. He shouldn’t have hurt me like that,’ If you heard her, you would weep inside, and you would just want to be dead because I don’t know how you can live with what you did.”

The episode also details another call between the former couple, during which Farrow confronts Allen again over the custody charges he brought against her as an “unfit mother.” To which, he exclaimed:

“And I’m gonna make them stick.”

The writer filed the lawsuit to gain custody over their three children, Dylan, Moses Farrow, and Ronan Farrow, but Allen later lost. However, it also came after a press conference in 1992 where he announced the abuse investigation and his affair with Previn. At the time, he called the claims “rumors and innuendos and cruel untruths” that were a “damaging manipulation of innocent children for vindictive and self-serving purposes.” Then he added:

“In the end, the one thing I have been guilty of is falling in love with Ms. Farrow’s adult daughter.”

