Am I Going To Regret This? The Email I Just Sent To Blake Lively’s Lawyers! | Perez Hilton Savage!! Perez really did this!!! Related Posts I’m In My Elle Woods Era! | Perez Hilton vs Blake Lively! OMFG!!!!! I Just Scored A HUGE Victory In Court Against Blake Lively!!!!!!!!!!!!!! | Perez Hilton I Filed An EMERGENCY Motion! Blake Lively Vs. Me!!! | Perez Hilton How Blake Lively Reacted To Ex-BFF Taylor Swift’s Engagement News! CLICK HERE TO COMMENT Aug 29, 2025 11:29am PDT Share This Categories Blake Lively Justin Baldoni Legal Matters PerezTV YouTube