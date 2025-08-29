Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

I’m In My Elle Woods Era! | Perez Hilton vs Blake Lively! OMFG!!!!! I Just Scored A HUGE Victory In Court Against Blake Lively!!!!!!!!!!!!!! | Perez Hilton I Filed An EMERGENCY Motion! Blake Lively Vs. Me!!! | Perez Hilton How Blake Lively Reacted To Ex-BFF Taylor Swift’s Engagement News! Manifesting A WIN Against Blake Lively In Court! I....| Perez Hilton All The Details On Taylor Swift’s Engagement Ring!!! Blake Lively Afraid For Her Safety! Big Chunk Of Her Deposition UNSEALED! Taylor Swift's New Album 'Absolutely Inspired' By Travis Kelce -- But Also Blake Lively In THIS Way! Blake Lively TODAY: Blake Lively vs Me! PLEASE HELP! Here’s How! | Perez Hilton Blake Lively Is Screaming “SEXUAL ASSAULT” Today! Explosive New Filing! Blake Lively’s Career Is Hotter Than Ever! And Justin Baldoni Loses AGAIN - Thanks To Her Judge!

Blake Lively

Am I Going To Regret This? The Email I Just Sent To Blake Lively’s Lawyers! | Perez Hilton

Am I Going To Regret This? The Email I Just Sent To Blake Lively’s Lawyers! | Perez Hilton

Savage!! Perez really did this!!!

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Aug 29, 2025 11:29am PDT

Share This