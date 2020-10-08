Watch Amanda Bynes Rap A$AP Rocky — With Fiancé Paul Michael By Her Side!

Amanda Bynes is feeling herself as she continues to branch out in her return to Instagram!

As we reported recently, the former child star and fashion student roared back onto the IG scene with a new account that appears to be positioning her for a fashion industry future. And now, she’s popped up on the social network again — this time, to have a little fun!

On Wednesday afternoon, the What A Girl Wants star’s fiancé Paul Michael posted this video of the two of them rapping along to A$AP Rocky‘s song Fashion Killa while hanging out in what appears to be a sun-kissed backyard:

It’s definitely, uh, interesting, right?? Unique rap skills aside, it’s always nice to see Amanda back in the public eye, just as we did when she made her re-debut on the picture-sharing network days ago.

She’s still rocking the jet-black hair and the tattoo of a heart outline on her left cheek remains a remarkable difference contrasting her past as a squeaky-clean “girl next door” type.

But alas, so long as she’s happy with Paul Michael by her side, we ain’t got no problem! You keep doing you, Amanda! We LOVE to see it!

