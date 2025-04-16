Amanda Bynes Joins OnlyFans -- But With A Warning!

Well, this is surprising news!

Amanda Bynes shocked us Tuesday afternoon with the announcement she’s joining OnlyFans! WHAT?! The child star is going to become, well, an adult star?? Not quite…

In her Instagram Story letting the cat out of the bag, she made it clear she will NOT be letting the cat out of the bag on her page. Nor anything else she deems “sleazy.” In fact, she’s just there for the community! She wrote:

“I’m doing onlyfans to chat with my fans through dm’s. I won’t be posting any sleazy content. Excited to join.”

Huh. You may be thinking what we are… Why OnlyFans then? The platform is known for the explicit content. You’re going to confuse a lot of folks…

Well, the answer, as it turns out, is pretty simple. Money. She’s charging $50 per month for a subscription to her page, per People… meaning it’s pretty pricy to get a direct line to the She’s The Man star.

We didn’t think she needed the money… but she is leaning into fine art these days, and that doesn’t always pay the bills, right?

What do YOU think of Amanda joining OnlyFans??

[Image via Amanda Bynes/Twitter/Instagram.]