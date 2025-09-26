Amanda Bynes Has A New Man! They're Already Instagram Official! Look!

Amanda Bynes is no longer single!

If you follow the Easy A star surprised fans by going Instagram official with a mystery man earlier this week. She posted a picture of herself sitting across from a guy in a black hat and sunglasses with the caption:

“Special getaway with my boo.”

OMG! She has a boo!

The What I Like About You alum also shared other intimate moments of their vacation, including one of them lying in bed together watching TV and eating dinner. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

This is so cute!

But who is her new boyfriend? Sources close to the couple told TMZ on Friday that his name is Zachary. Not much is known about him yet. Just that he’s a year older than the 39-year-old actress, and he owns his own event and security business.

They reportedly started as friends but recently took their relationship to the next level. Things are pretty new between Amanda and Zachary, so they aren’t rushing into anything. However, they are serious enough that the She’s The Man star is repeatedly posting him on IG! Take a look what she shared on Thursday (below):

Awww!

She’s even stepping out in public with him! According to TMZ, a witness saw the pair walking hand in hand in Hollywood this week. The outlet further noted they are super low-key otherwise, enjoying casual dates and getting to know each other. And while embracing the new romance, Amanda is focused on her passion projects, which include making art and working on her screenplay.

All we want is for Amanda to be happy! We love this for her! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Drop ’em (below)!

[Image via Amanda Bynes/Instagram]