Amanda Bynes Shows Off New Look After Undergoing THIS Cosmetic Procedure!

Amanda Bynes is showing off her fresh look!

On Friday, the actress took to Instagram Stories to reveal she got her lips done! Yep! Amanda got “lip injections” and gave everyone a glimpse at her new fuller lips in a video of herself sitting in her car. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

WOW!

You may know that Amanda has been undergoing a transformation lately! Last month, she shared that she got a new beauty addition — a grill. The Amanda Show alum also revealed to fans that she began taking Ozempic to help her lose the weight she gained while struggling with depression last year. She said:

“Oh, I’m going on Ozempic. So excited. I’m 173 now so I hope to get down to like 130, which would be awesome so I look better in paparazzi pictures and you don’t see my double chin from strange angles.”

We must say that Amanda looks amazing, no matter what! But as long as she is happy with everything, that is what matters most! What are your reactions to her new pout, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Amanda Bynes/Instagram]