Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Is This A Good Thing? Amanda Bynes Just Announced: Amanda Bynes Reveals She's Taking Ozempic... To Look Better In Paparazzi Pictures Amanda Bynes Shows Off Meaningful New Tattoo In Rare TikTok Video! Amanda Bynes Joins OnlyFans -- But With A Warning! Amanda Bynes Joins OnlyFans! And She Promises: Amanda Bynes Engagement Ring?! Fans Going Nuts, But... Amanda Bynes' First Public Event In Over A Decade -- And Fans Are LOVING It! Amanda Bynes Shares Weight Loss Update After Gaining ‘Over 20lbs’ Due To Depression Scheana Shay Claims ‘Rude’ Candace Cameron Bure ‘Wasn’t Very Nice’ & 'So Dismissive' To Her When They First Met! Revealing A Secret About Diddy! Explaining Justin Timberlake's Thinking! And An Amanda Bynes Update! | Perez Hilton Nickelodeon Alum Lori Beth Denberg Says She Tried To Protect ‘Gaunt’ & Overworked Amanda Bynes From Dan Schneider -- And Got Banned! Dan Schneider Sues Quiet On Set Producers! Claims They ‘Falsely’ Portray Him As A Child Abuser

Amanda Bynes

Amanda Bynes Shows Off New Look After Undergoing THIS Cosmetic Procedure!

Amanda Bynes is showing off her fresh look!

On Friday, the actress took to Instagram Stories to reveal she got her lips done! Yep! Amanda got “lip injections” and gave everyone a glimpse at her new fuller lips in a video of herself sitting in her car. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Amanda Bynes Debuts New Look After Undergoing THIS Cosmetic Procedure!
(c) Amanda Bynes/Instagram

Related: Lindsay Lohan Posts Makeup-Free Selfie After Plastic Surgery Denial — And Fans Are Shook!

WOW!

You may know that Amanda has been undergoing a transformation lately! Last month, she shared that she got a new beauty addition — a grill. The Amanda Show alum also revealed to fans that she began taking Ozempic to help her lose the weight she gained while struggling with depression last year. She said:

“Oh, I’m going on Ozempic. So excited. I’m 173 now so I hope to get down to like 130, which would be awesome so I look better in paparazzi pictures and you don’t see my double chin from strange angles.”

We must say that Amanda looks amazing, no matter what! But as long as she is happy with everything, that is what matters most! What are your reactions to her new pout, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Amanda Bynes/Instagram]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Aug 23, 2025 10:48am PDT

Share This