This HILARIOUS TikTok Of A Woman Sneaking Out Of An Amazon Truck Just Got The Driver Fired!

An Amazon driver has been fired after a viral video yet again. No, he didn’t spit on the porch or smash a package — it’s what the video implies that seems to have gotten him in trouble.

See, the vid shows a woman slipping out the backdoor of his delivery truck, dressed like she was ready for a night at the club! The blonde-haired woman attempts to exit the Amazon van without being noticed, acting as casual as you can in a black mini dress — only the whole thing was captured on film and posted on TikTok, leading to many users speculating about what could have gone down inside that truck… and on top of your packages…

In the clip (below), shot in an unidentified Florida neighborhood, a delivery guy is spotted holding open the backdoor of his truck for a female to climb out. What a gentleman. LOLz! They make eye contact one last time before she saunters away in what looks suspiciously like a walk of shame (only, you know, without the shame). See for yourself!

OK, but, like, they must have been causing a ruckus in there for someone who appears to be in an apartment building above to notice and wait around to capture the incriminating exit! OMG.

It’s unclear who the woman is or why she was in the truck in the first place, but you can bet your Echo social media had a field day with the racy footage! Taking to the comment section of the viral video, users quipped:

“She’s got that Prime Plus membership” “So amazon drivers are the new milk men” “He was just showing her his package” “And that kids is how I met your mother” “Amazon is taking over every industry” “Package will be delivered in 9 months. Thank you”

Even Trojan Brand Condoms chimed in, adding:

“Delivery available in 3-4 business minutes”

Roast ’em!!

Unfortunately for the anonymous employee, he’s since been ID’ed by Amazon and axed from his job, with the company’s representative telling TMZ on Thursday:

“This does not reflect the high standards we have for our Delivery Service Partners and their drivers. Allowing unauthorized passengers to enter delivery vehicles is a violation of Amazon policy, and the driver is no longer delivering packages to Amazon customers.”

Well, he may not be working for Amazon, but that doesn’t mean he’s necessarily done delivering packages…

What a wild way to get fired! The outlet tried to get in touch with the driver to hear his side of the story but has had no luck so far. We suppose we’ll just have to wait around and see if either one of these individuals decides to stitch the TikTok to admit what really happened. Reactions, Perezcious readers?? What do U think was going down in that truck? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

