OMG Amber Heard Deleted Her Twitter Account When Ex Elon Musk Took Over!

A lot of celebrities have vowed to leave Twitter since Elon Musk took over. Quite a bit more than have actually done it, from what we can tell… But one actually fully NOPED out of the social media app for real — and it’s really telling that she did!

As of this writing, Amber Heard‘s account — @RealAmberHeard — seems to have been completely erased.

We’ve found users who noted the sudden absence as early as Tuesday morning, just four days after Elon took over.

Like we said, lots of celebs have threatened to flip the bird and walk away. Reasons include everything from the threat of right-wing disinformation and hate speech no longer being policed to the introduction of a monthly subscription fee. (Personally we hope Twitter doesn’t become the hellscape the more alarmist users are warning of. We like it! We’ll just have to wait and see…) But Amber’s exit is a lot more interesting. She isn’t a liberal martyr trying to make a statement — she’s something else altogether: Elon’s ex-girlfriend.

The two dated off and on from 2016 to 2017 or early 2018, following her split from Johnny Depp (or possibly a bit before, depending on whom you ask). Their split was nominally amicable, as they released a joint statement claiming “distance has been really tough on our relationship, because we haven’t been able to see each other much.”

But her ex, that she supposedly respects, got his hands on Twitter, and she bolted so fast she left an Amber-Heard-shaped hole in the wall. That’s a little worrying. She knows this man personally and doesn’t trust him to run the company? Or maybe… doesn’t trust him with her personal info??

That’s what some conjecture has been. For instance former TMZ employee Morgan Tremaine, who testified at her defamation trial against Depp, wrote:

“Hmm looks like someone didn’t want their ex-boyfriend to have access to their account and DMs”

Is Elon really the type of untrustworthy ex who would exploit his business position to spy on his ex-girlfriend? We won’t weigh in on that… but if Amber believes it, that’s pretty worrying, no?

That is, of course, assuming she deleted her account by choice. Innerestingly, last week, quite a few folks joked that Elon had bought Twitter to delete Amber’s account — and any shred of evidence she had about allegedly cheating on his wife at orgies.

he gonna delete everything about him and Amber Heard on twitter — Patrick lee (@DevilTail_Leo) October 26, 2022

I always thought that you had bought Twitter so that Amber Heard wouldn't extort you from your threesomes and orgies that they had while you were married. — Mario Alatorre Cruz (@AlatorreMario) October 27, 2022

He did claim about his $44 billion purchase that he “didn’t do it to make more money.” (Which is good because he recently tweeted that the company couldn’t survive on just advertising like it always has.)

But like we said, these were just jokes. We think. No one actually believes he would spend so much money just to keep himself safe from what exes had on him. Right?

