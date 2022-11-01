Lisa Rinna’s Twitter Is GONE! What Could It Mean?!

Well, Bravo fans… We’re stumped. If you planned on searching up the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna on Twitter today, you’d be in for quite the surprise — her account doesn’t exist!

In a shocking and confusing move, the 59-year-old either deleted her account, or Twitter deleted (or suspended) it for her! What, is Elon Musk not a fan? Or is she not a fan of him as so many other folks have expressed??

Twitter user @queensofbravo, which posts all things (you guessed it) Bravo, quickly noticed the news, posting a screenshot to their account, which many fans hopped in the comments of to speculate what exactly happened.

While some thought it could be a “glitch,” others guessed maybe she was just over all the recent drama:

“Oop- maybe it was a Twitter glitch or maybe she couldn’t handle the heat”

However, as one user disagreed, responding:

“I don’t think it bothers her too much”

It doesn’t seem very much like Lisa to run away from conflict… Unless it was a preemptive move rather than a reactionary one?… As we all know, her co-star Kathy Hilton said she would only return to RHOBH if Rinna and Erika Jayne were both gone, so some fans are attempting to connect the dots, pondering whether or not Bravo decided to maybe cut ties with her, writing things like:

“Yay! Maybe she is finally fired.” “Maybe she really is fired and doesn’t want to read all the comments once people find out??”

What a bizarre situation! What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)

