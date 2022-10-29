Celebrities Are Vowing To Quit Twitter After Elon Musk Takeover: ‘Not Hanging Around For Whatever Elon Has Planned’

Several celebrities are ready to say goodbye to Twitter following Elon Musk’s takeover!

In case you missed it, the 51-year-old Tesla owner took ownership of the social media platform on Thursday – which promptly came with some changes in leadership and a bunch of concerns over if his plans will basically create a hate-speech free for all on the app. Not to mention fears of reinstating Twitter privileges of some people who were banned – like ex-president Donald Trump. And now, many people and even celebs are vowing to quit Twitter as a result of Elon’s acquisition of the platform. Which stars are abandoning the app, you may ask? Grey’s Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes tweeted on Saturday morning to her 1.9 million followers:

“Not hanging around for whatever Elon has planned. Bye.”

Related: Inside Kanye West’s Donda Academy Chaos!!!



This Is Us executive producer Ken Olin declared to his 300,000 followers on Friday:

“Hey all –

I’m out of here. No judgement.

Let’s keep the faith.

Let’s protect our democracy.

Let’s try to be kinder.

Let’s try to save the planet.

Let’s try to be more generous.

Let’s look to find peace in the world.”

Billions showrunner Brian Koppelman shared a similar sentiment:

“Y’all’s, for real, come find me over on instagram and the tok. Gonna really try to take a breather from here for a minute or a month come deal close time.”

Bill & Ted star Alex Winter reportedly deleted his entire Twitter history and left a Linktree address after posting a meme that depicted Elon, Donald, and Kanye West as the Three Musketeers. Meanwhile, Josh Gad seemed on the fence about whether he was going to quit the site:

“Large exodus happening on this platform. Not sure if I stay or not. Leaning toward staying, but if today is a sign of things to come, not sure what the point is. Freedom of speech is great. Hate speech intended to incite harm, (with no consequences) ain’t what I signed up for.”

However, others have the opposite stance on the situation and feel everyone should stay on Twitter to fight back if it stops regulating hate speech. Star Trek icon George Takei expressed this sentiment, writing on Saturday:

“Twitter feels a little like America may feel if the Republicans take back Congress. All the crazies would immediately begin testing the awful limits of how far they can push things.”

He continued:

“I’m not going anywhere. We need each other’s voices and strength, and I’ve never shied from a fight. When Twitler and the other deplorable are let back on her, I’ll be more than a thorn in their side.”

Director Rob Reiner pleaded with his followers to stay on the platform, stressing:

“For those who are fighting to preserve our Constitutional Democracy, now is not the time to leave Twitter. Now is the time to VOTE BLUE!”

We’ll have to keep an eye out if any more celebs decide to leave Twitter — or even how long the ones who vowed to leave even stay off it. Some said they were going to quit Twitter when Elon first bid to take over the company in April but changed their minds, including Jameela Jamil, who tweeted at the time:

“I fear this free speech bid is going to help this hell platform reach its final form of totally lawless hate, bigotry, and misogyny. Best of luck.”

And then she deleted the tweet and returned to the platform. So we’ll have to see what happens! What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Do you plan on ditching the app now that Elon is in charge? Or do you plan on staying? Sound OFF in the comments below.

[Image via WENN]